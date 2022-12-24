The song was launched when Pranati Khanna performed it at NH7 Weekender Pune in November to an enthralled audience.

In the last couple of years, Hyderabad-based singer Peekay aka Pranati Khanna, has become a name to reckon with in the world of indie music. The popularity of her latest single ‘Squeaky Clean’, which is also her sixth one, proves this. This R&B Soul / Pop song has a rhythmic beat enveloped in soft piano chords. The song was launched when she performed it at NH7 Weekender Pune in November to an enthralled audience.

She shares, “When the groove kicks in, it packs a punch yet the sound is extremely soothing. The song, music video and artwork is inspired by my childhood home in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and is therefore very nostalgic. In fact, you can see an image of my home in the album artwork, untouched and fresh, over which I have been superimposed sitting in my garden 41 years after the original photo was clicked. To further boost the nostalgic vibe, my music video features my best friend, Isra, and my producer, Jonathan Edward acting playful and child-like in my parent’s garden, where I have many memories as a child.”

Harking back to simpler times, Peekay draws heavily on the 80s and 90s nostalgia, referring to it as a time that was far more innocent and simpler than present times, which are filled with distractions and anxiety. It is my desire to return back to a time in my life where I was a child and try to reset the clock for myself every time I need to go into a situation with a fresh perspective,” smiles Peekay, and that is the reason she made this song.

A fan of artist collaborations for all her work, she tied up with fashion design house Whencut Goddamn for her concept video for Squeaky Clean. All three of the models shown in the video were draped in limited edition fabrics and the looks were styled by Manya Cherabuddi. The music video was made by Couchpotato Productions and upcoming photographer and art director, Prerna Kolluri, who also worked on her previous two videos, ‘You Don’t Have To’ and ‘Sunshine On the Street’.

Peekay started her musical career as the lead singer of the rock band ‘Spell Check’ (previously called ‘The Ragamuffins’) but went solo in 2020 as a Pop/RnB artist. She is known for experimenting with her sound. Her first two singles ‘Good, Old Fashioned in Love’ and ‘Much Better’ were produced by Bangalore-based, Grammy nominated producer – Jonathan Anand Wesley and collectively hit over 50,000 streams on Spotify. She followed these up with other popular numbers like ‘Dunno’, ‘You Don’t Have To’, and ‘Sunshine On The Street (Ft. Andrea Tariang)’, produced by Hyderabad-based producer, Jonathan Edward, all of which firmly established her on the independent music circuit as they hit over 100,000 streams collectively.

“I want to ensure that my music represents the arts in every way. I always include my illustrations on the merchandise related to each of my releases and conceptualize my own music videos and select the teams of artists to include in each project. My aim is to encourage the arts in my city and showcase talent from my community,” she asserts.

Often compared to singers like Hiatus Kaiyote, Moonchild and Erykah Badu, Peekay has been the winner of an Asia INC. 500 award for her contribution to the arts. She co-owns a design and marketing firm in Hyderabad called ‘The Whole Shebang’, and was also a partner at an Olive Group speakeasy called Giggle Water which she turned into Hyderabad’s first Jazz bar and LGBTQ inclusive venue. Further, Peekay is a digital artist and her most recent exhibition was at The Pullman hotel in New Delhi.

She signs off by sharing her experience of performing at the recent NH7 Weekender festival, “Wow, that was beautiful. Music lovers from all over across the country were in one massive space, at every stage. I haven’t felt more one with a stage than I did at NH7. Alex, Eddy and I have played tons of stages to all kinds of audiences in many cities before but this time – it was to a sea of pure music lovers. The best part was that we had a wonderful audience and so many people already knew the songs and were enjoying every second of the performance. I had the most amazing conversations with so many new people that day and I felt like it was the first day of the rest of my career as a musician.”

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.