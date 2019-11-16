There has never been a better time to opt for facial aesthetic and correctional treatments than now. Non-invasive, cost-effective, cutting edge technology, reduced surgery time and almost painless procedures have made getting a facelift as smooth a process as getting your eye-brows done. It’s no surprise that more and more men and women are taking to skin treatment for aesthetic and correctional purposes to boost their confidence and enhance their prospects in personal and professional lives. But before you opt for a skin treatment, it is important to educate yourself about the latest trends and technological advancement in the field to make the best choice. I handle patients from all over the world and am engaged in extensive research and training in the field.

The mighty Dermapen

So, let’s get done with the usual culprits first—scars, skin sagging, and wrinkles. Dermapen can handle most of the pressing scarring and wrinkle related problems single-handedly. The reason, this new technology is the toast of the derma town is because there are zero side-effects to its use. A minimally invasive technique, a Dermapen’s clinical use ranges from skin rejuvenation to erasing wrinkle, facial lines and stretch marks. The device comes with a dozen rotating needles and uses bipolar radiofrequency technology for collagen remodeling and scar revision. An FDI-approved device, the Dermapen can be used to treat very delicate and narrow regions like nose, and areas around the eyes and lips without harming the surrounding skin. One of the added benefits is that it is an economically viable option as the needles are disposable and the same device can be used multiple times but then this works magical only in trained hands.

Bewitching Vampire facial

Vampire facial is the colloquial name for Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy and involves the use of your own blood to keep your skin glowing and youthful. The procedure begins with drawing of the patient’s blood from their arm. It is then put in a centrifuge to separate platelet-rich plasma, which is strategically injected into the patient’s face with multiple needle pricks. The platelet rich plasma boosts the skin’s regeneration through new collagen production. Collagen is the main structural protein found in skin and other connective tissues. This increase in collagen and growth factors gives a firmer and plumper look at places where patient might have lost volume due to ageing, scarring, or weight loss. At the same a variety of different fillers like botox, Vitamic C etc are also used in the treatment for specific results. For example, Phosphatidylcholine is used to dissolve double chin. This treatment is gaining steam in the beauty industry because it shows quick results and takes very little time. Those with sensitive skin can take a sigh of relief because there is no way one can get allergies from their own blood. I personally combine this with a LED Light Therapy mask for best results.

Go under the light

A variety of photofacials offer you non-surgical and safe ways of dealing with blemishes and wrinkles. It’s a type of skin treatment that uses a light-based technology to boost collagen and lighten the appearance of blemishes. The result might not be as stark as that of a plastic surgery but mild to moderate conditions can be handled at a much lesser cost with photo facials. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Light-emitting diode are two of the most popular photofacial treatments available. While LED is preferred for minor skin problems like fine lines as they are effective only on the outermost epidermal layer, IPL gives better results for more serious conditions that effect deeper layers of skin like pigmentation and wrinkles due to ageing. A qualified esthetician would be able to help choose the appropriate treatment for your skin condition but I personally believe it works with good lifestyle and a unique skin suited night and day cream only.

Say goodbye to double chin

One of most stubborn fat that adorns our body can be found around our face—the double chin is hard to get rid of even after you have lost considerable weight. A double chin is not always a result of being obese. It is merely a facial feature some of us are born with. But that’s nothing to worry about. Kybella, an FDI approved injectable that destroys the fat cells beneath the chin can give you the Angelina Jolie jawline you always wanted.

The author is a leading Dermatologist in India and can be reached at drdeepali1@yahoo.com