Prakshi Fine Jewellery, the house of contemporary and plush jewels, launched a one- of-its-kind jewellery design studio in Mehrauli, Delhi. Nestled in the cozy arty expanse of Qutub, the Design Studio is open for its discerning customers and jewellery connoisseurs by appointment only.

This unique atelier curated by Prakshi herself, seamlessly take the jewellery buying experience in India to international standards. Spread about 600 sq ft of dazzling area exuberating a distinct aura of tranquility and comfort, Prakshi Fine Jewellery’s Design Studio is the stop for every jewellery maven & lovers.

The décor of this Jewellery Design Studio has been themed French; reflecting the look and feel of French street, living room and study. High ceilings, glass windows, reflecting mirrors, high back chairs are just a few noteworthy elements. Splashed in all white with use of serene and softer tones, this jewellery destination is simply divine.

“The city’s elite today seek an affluent and personal shopping experience, with dedicated time and attention, at peace. In our attempt to create an ambience fitting this demand, we proudly present Prakshi Fine Jewellery’s Design Studio. Our atelier not only purveyors exclusive fine quality jewels but also a plush experience – absolute luxury with cultivated sophistication”, said Prakshi , creative head and designer of Prakshi Fine Jewellery.

The new studio showcases a full selection of exquisite designs by Prakshi Sharma, including the latest range “Escape”, inspired by her wanderlust and love for travel. Prakshi Fine Jewellery brings together this rare, exceptional and timeless collection flaunting matchless cuts of solitaires.