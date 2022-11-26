No other organ of the body manifests the signs of age the way the skin does. That is why anti-ageing treatments have steadily gained popularity. Today the focus of beauty treatments is on how to delay visible signs of ageing, like lines and wrinkles. Generally speaking, by the age of fifty, the tell-tale signs of age become visible, like lines and wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity and resilience and so on. Heredity does play a role in determining the rate at which one ages, but I believe that it is regular and preventive skin care that goes a long way in delaying aging signs. Our diet and lifestyle also play important roles.

How do wrinkles form on the skin? Actually, the skin cells become dry and lose their ability to retain moisture. This is more so during winter, especially if there is habitual dryness and lack of moisturization. The skin loses moisture to the atmosphere, which needs to be replaced. Sun-exposure also causes loss of moisture. Dryness becomes apparent on the outer layer of the skin, which develops fine lines. With age and decrease in oil production, the dryness gets aggravated. Another important change that takes place is a loss of elasticity and resilience. So, the stage is set for lines, wrinkles and ageing skin. Dry skins are more vulnerable to premature manifestation of skin aging.

From the age of thirty, begin to protect the skin from drying up. Your daily routine should lay more emphasis on moisturizing the skin and prevention of moisture loss. Begin to protect the skin from the factors that cause dryness, like exposure to the sun, chemical air pollutants, make-up cosmetics and so on. A suitable sunscreen, along with a moisturizer, should be used during the day, 20 minutes before going out. Include products that have built-in moisturizers.

Many anti-ageing ingredients are easily available at home: Green tea is a powerful antioxidant. Take half cup water and 2 teaspoons green tea. Bring the water to a boil. Put tea leaves in a ceramic bowl. Pour the hot water over it and keep for 2 minutes. Strain and cool the liquid. Apply on face with cotton wool to tone the skin. Leave on.

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and helps regeneration of new cells. Crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and mix it with honey. Add dried mint leaves. Or, mix almond meal with yogurt for exfoliation. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Wash off with water.

Fruits like banana, apple, papaya, water melon can be mixed together and applied as a face mask for all skin types. Papaya, rich in enzymes, cleanses the skin of dead cells and helps cell renewal. Banana tightens the skin. Apples and oranges are rich in vitamins and minerals. Water melon hydrates the skin. Apply and wash off after 30 minutes.

The hands begin to show neglect and ageing sooner than most other parts of the body. Take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and 3 tablespoon coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into skin of hands. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

Professional salon treatments and specialized products go a long way in rejuvenating the skin and preserving its youthful properties, making it look soft, smooth, resilient and youthful. Indeed, with the skin, you have one major advantage…..it will respond to the right kind of care.

Somewhere within the living cell is locked the fascinating mystery of the aging process. Till we find the key to it, I believe that appropriate external care is an important way of preserving youthful skin and delaying wrinkles.