Pollution is one of the major issues causing concern not only in India but across the world. The technological advancement and speedy development since India’s Independence has come at a great environmental cost. Pollutants sink deep into skin and can cause acne, dark spots, damage, dullness and premature aging. On the outside, this damage can manifest itself through rashes, acne, eczema, dryness, dark spots and even premature aging.

The typical skincare routine might seem to target every ailment possible, but even the strictest of us fail to tackle the biggest irritant we face daily: pollution. Not only does stepping out on your commute taints your skin faster than you can cleanse it, pollution particles can speed up the ageing of your skin. Measuring less than two and a half microns, they penetrate down to the epidermis, speeding up cellular deterioration and causing hyperpigmentation.

Keeping the same in mind, Skeyndor has launched City pollution block cream +O2. Facial revitalising cream for normal and dry skin that is suffocated and fatigued due to lack of oxygen. Its formula combines active agents with oxygenating, prebiotic and protective action against pollution, for a deeply revitalising oxygenating effect.

Once the facial cleansing is finished, apply and spread the cream on the face, neck and décolleté with a small massage. Avoid getting into eyes and mucous membranes.

Skeyndor is a brand from Spain and has been quite a pioneer in a few beauty treatments. Known as “Scientific Skincare”, their philosophy is based on continuous innovation and facilitating work for beauty centers with new active ingredients and breakthroughs. It is currently exported to 60 countries across the globe and it was launched in India in August 2011.