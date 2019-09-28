Why should one donate their organs? It might be a thought you have pondered once in a blue moon, or never, as was the case for me, and probably most Indians. But it’s an idea that is slowly gaining attention in India.

It’s about time we speak about this noble cause. The urgency comes from the fact that it uplifts, nurtures and builds a momentum of inclusiveness and oneness in our great nation. It’s about giving another person the gift of life.

I think people of all ages should consider and act accordingly as we are all potential donors. And why shouldn’t this be a movement of priority? It is only after one dies that he or she is evaluated for donor suitability. Dr Anupam Sibal of Apollo Hospitals Group, talked about the current scenario of organ donation in India. He said, “India has the lowest rate of organ donation. This is because of lack of education, lack of knowledge and lack of awareness. Sadly, it is not a norm in India to donate one’s organs after death. Liver, kidney and heart offer a great quality of life for a person requiring a transplant.”

So it certainly seems to be the need of the hour. It is imperative that the government and society come together to engage in discussions and awareness programs about organ donation. The problem is that people don’t sign up for the cause which increases difficulties for doctors. Dr Sibal said, “It cannot be done when a loved one is in the hospital and about to die. That is the worst possible time to approach and engage in this discussion.”

Rahul Bose, famous actor, activist and director feels passionately about organ donation. He said, “Here you have a win-win situation for everyone. This noble service is for mankind.”

Pallavi Kumar of Mohan Foundation, an NGO that promotes organ donation and transplantation hopes for active participation from public and private health sector. She said, “Sadly there is a huge gap in knowledge when we compare northern and southern India. It’s very important for the government, private hospitals and NGOs to get involved collectively. Public and private partnership should be in sync with each other to take this cause forward.”

While the basics of organ donation and transplant are clear to all, questions remain when we talk about the specifics. For example, it’s difficult for people with non-medical backgrounds to fathom how many organs can be donated. They range from liver, kidney, pancreas, heart, to bone marrow, bones and even skin.

Dr Arvinder Soin, Chairman and Chief Transplant Surgeon of Medanta, hospital in Gurgaon stated: “Often I am asked after the removal of vital organs internally that how will the body of a loved one be returned. I reassure people that there would be no disfigurement at all.”

What is fascinating is that there is no age limit for organ donation. But preferably it should be done under 70 years of age. The patient has to be brain dead. And of course, cancer patients are not tampered with in this regard because of the fear of spreading the disease.

The process is quite simple, to say the very least. But it’s nonetheless heart-rending when you see your loved one slipping away. The diametric opposite feeling is the person who is to receive the transplant.

With India’s huge population, the numbers of organ donation are dismal—only 700 to 750 donors per year. Whereas in the US, its 7,000 donors. There is an estimate of 2 lakh people suffering from liver failure and liver cancer every year. The need is enduring and permanent. Worldwide, interestingly Spain takes the lead in organ donations.

Rahul Bose talked about about making people sensitive about this cause. He said, “The benefit is to permanently, hopefully, make a positive difference in someone else’s life. The shift has to happen in our hearts. This cause is a no brainer, there is no sacrifice required here. This will emotionally fund you in changing the lives of 2 to 9 people.

It is about building consciousness and the realisation of the importance of saving lives. Let there be a transmission, that this is free, legal and above board. Let there be workshops, let the government improve the infrastructure that is required for systematic and smooth sailing transplants across India.

But most importantly, let’s dispel the myth, the notion that organ donations and transplants only reach the affluent, the well-connected powerful people of our country.