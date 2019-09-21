Grammy-nominated rapper and singer, Wiz Khalifa performed in front of a highly energised crowd at Unitech Golf and Country Club, Noida on 14 Septemper. This was the first destination of his India Tour organised by Sunburn Arena-Percept.

Khalifa got on the stage and engaged the crowd with the question, “Are you ready to party?” The crowd responded with a loud cheer. India’s craze for American rap music and love for Wiz Khalifa was evident at the gig.

Performances by singers Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla among others took place before Khalifa made the crowd dance to his songs.

In his hour-long performance, Khalifa treated the crowd to his hit songs like “Black and Yellow”, “Young, Wild and Free”, “Work Hard, Play Hard”, “Old Town Road” and “We Dem Boyz”. The global artist signed off with his popular number, “See you again”. While he performed, some beautiful art and old pictures were displayed on the screen in the background.

One of the organisers informed me that the strength of the crowd was around 12,000. While interacting with some of his fans at the event, I found out people had come from all around India just to see the rapper and enjoy his powerful performance. One such fan is Chiraag Yalamber Rai, who along with his friends had come all the way from Darjeeling to attend this live concert. He said, “The concert is ‘lit’ and the vibes are good…and I guess that’s all it takes to have a good time.”

After the memorable evening in Delhi, Khalifa screamed “See you again” to the crowd hopeful for his next visit. He performed in Mumbai next on 15 September.