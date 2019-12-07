After making its presence felt at Craft House, luxury lifestyle store at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa (aka The Met), with its mind and body healing and relaxing products, neoVeda Spa welcomes you to a new dimension in the world of health, well being and fitness. neoVeda Spa, based on the concept of new Ayurveda showcases the modern translation of ancient Indian knowledge of life and well-being and takes you on a journey of self discovery. This epitome of luxury encapsulates the time-honoured powers of Ayurveda with a modern influence to heal and restore, relax and invigorate. It is a haven of peace and tranquility set in a contemporary ambience, for those who wish to rejuvenate body, mind and spirit. An exclusive paradise filled with exotic aromas, essential oils, spice and floral fragrances, designed to enhance and optimise the total “mind-body experience” and peel away the layers of daily stress. Serene surrounding of plush 7000 sqft area embraces modern and chic designs set in warm earthy and calming aqua tones and is a lavish spa retreat for inner being.

neoVeda Spa offers luxurious collection of time-tested ancient and traditional healing remedies and treatments whilst incorporating the latest international wellness trends to provide the guest an authentic and holistic experience. The signature therapies like neoVeda Journey, neoVeda Signature, Energy Equalizer with Volcanic Hot Stone, Vedic Journey and THE MET Indulgence are a combination of beauty concepts of the ancient India and modern research. Natural and organic neoVeda products, also available at The Met’s Craft House, luxury lifestyle store are used for massages, body treatments, facials, and other spa services. We welcome you to explore a world especially devoted to awakening your senses and giving you experience.