Ayurveda can be defined as the science of life. It is a centuries-old healing science that has its roots in the Vedic period. It focuses on cleansing the mind and soul through various exercises and natural remedies. Ayurvedic therapies and wellness programmes are now a popular method for detoxifying and rejuvenating body and soul. India’s first wellness retreat with in-suite spas, Mekosha Ayurveda Spa in Kerala, has an innovative set of wellness programmes that aim to enhance the visitors’ physical and mental wellbeing. The wellness programmes at Mekosha Ayurveda provide personalised physical and mental care therapies to their guests. The programmes include rejuvenation, rehabilitation and treatment of various other disorders with the help of meditation and detoxification.

“At Mekosha, we build an atmosphere that blends the best of both worlds—the richness and wisdom of ancient medicine, with the comfort and convenience of a modern facility,” said Ram Wasan, founder of Mekosha. The combination of old remedies along with modern therapies has been a successful method for stress management. The location of Mekosha plays a vital role in the process of healing. The riverside establishment and the serene surroundings have a calming effect on the mind, which complements the customised therapies.

Their wellness programmes—like Unlimited Ayurveda and Panchkarma—and their guaranteed weight loss programmes are specially designed to cure various lifestyle diseases. “Pachkarma” means “five actions” and it involves a set of five detoxifying and cleansing treatments that rejuvenate the body. “Everyone who undergoes the Panchkarma at Mekosha says that they feel happier, lighter, mentally more focused, stronger and in many cases even emotionally/spiritually uplifted by the end of the treatment,” said Wasan about this specially curated wellness programme.

A balanced diet and a good lifestyle are also important components of any Ayurvedic treatment. “We have a recipe book we follow at Mekosha, which we give to our guests and post on our social media as well, so that they can take these back and incorporate healthy eating habits into their lifestyle,” Wasan said.

The concept of Sattvic diet is followed here, as an effective means to treat diseases and disorders. The resort is a must visit for those travelling to Kerala, as well as for those looking to get a break from their fast-paced urban life.