Here are the key findings from quality assessment tests conducted on eight popular toothpaste brands in India. They were ranked on different parameters ranging from chemical composition to packaging.

Everyone must maintain oral hygiene that involves keeping teeth clean and free of cavities or decay. The popularity of toothpastes has grown over the years and it has slowly replaced toothpowders and other teeth cleaners like the neem twigs that were used to keep teeth clean. Almost everyone can afford to buy toothpaste which is available in the price range of Rs 25 for Babool to Rs 106 per 100 gms for Sensodyne.

Popular Brands Tested

Eight popular brands of toothpaste were tested in an NABL accredited laboratory by Consumer Voice to compare and rank the effectiveness and quality of each brand. Five brands using fluoride: Colgate, Closeup, Pepsodent, Sensodyne and Himalaya were tested. Three brands which were non-flouridated were also tested.

With so many brands and types of toothpaste in the market, and many advertising claims, it can be daunting to work one’s way through the clutter—and hence knowing about the ingredients should be the very first important step. The good thing is that these eight brands adhere to the restrictions for fluoride, ensuring that these toothpastes are safe for dental care.

Criteria for lab Tests

The samples of these eight brands were tested as per specifications in Indian Standard 6356 –2001, with amendments that cover non-fluoride/fluoridated type of toothpastes. The tests were conducted at an NABL-accredited laboratory. Consumer Voice tested the eight brands on six quality parameters such as presence of nicotine and heavy metals, microbiological contamination, fluoride ion, fineness and stability which were allocated 10 points each totaling a weight of 60 points. Two criteria: pH and foaming power were allocated 8 points each while dispensing was allocated 5 points and gritty matter only 4 points. This provided a weight of 85 points out of 100. Rest of the points was allocated to labelling/ marking, packing and net weight etc. Each brand was tested and compared on each of these parameters and allocated points to give a total score out of 100.

Colgate , Close Up and Meswak topped the ranking with equal marks

Colgate and Closeup topped the list of fluoridated brands each scoring 97 out of 100. Followed by Pepsodent and Sesodyne with 94/100 each. Himalaya followed with 92/100.

While Closeup and Colagate topped the chart Pepsodent was held to be the brand that provided “Value for Money “ as it was priced about Rs 5 less than Colgate and about Rs 9 per 100 gms less than Closeup,

Among the non- fluoridated brands Meswak topped the list with 97/100 followed by Babool 95/100 and Himalaya 93/100. Babool was held to be the “Value for Money” brand as it was cheaper by about Rs 23 per 100 gms as compared to Meswak.

Some of the other findings were:

All brands fulfilled all requirements specified in Indian Standard.

All brands performed well on quality parameters such as pH, fluoride ion, fineness, stability, dispensing and inertness.

Nicotine was not found in any of the tested brands.

Pepsodent was found to have the highest foaming power.

All brands passed in the microbiological and heavy metal tests.

While no stipulations have been made regarding the composition of toothpastes, it is essential that toothpaste formulation should not contain any ingredient that may cause a toxic or irritating reaction when used in the mouth, nor shall it be harmful in normal use, keeping in mind that small amount may be ingested inadvertently.We can examine the brandwise ratings on Individual parameters as well.

Nicotine

Nicotine is addictive and therefore an undesirable content for toothpaste. There may be toothpaste having tobacco which contains nicotine. Nicotine use in dentifrices can have harmful effects and is an addictive. We have tested for presence of nicotine in toothpastes.

None of the brands was found to have nicotine. And hence get full marks on this parameter.

Heavy metals

Presence of heavy metals above the maximum permissible limit as per the Indian Standard can be harmful. All the brands were tested for lead andarsenic. For both fluoridated and non-fluoridated toothpastes, the maximum permissible limit for lead is 20 ppm and for arsenic it is 2 ppm.

All brands were within the specified limit for the heavy metals lead and arsenic. Traces of these metals were found in Babool, Sensodyne and Meswak but these remained below the maximum limits. Those with no heavy metals got full marks.

Microbiological count

All eight brands were found to be microbiologically safe for consumption, having met the requirements of the national standards. These brands were tested for total viable count (TVC) and gram-negative pathogens.

Fineness (particles retained on sieve)

Fineness of the toothpaste was checked on two sieves of 150 and 75 microns.

All the brands were within the specified limit. All brands scored full 10 marks on this parameter.

Fluoride ion

The national standard has specified 1,000 ppm as the maximum limit for fluoride ion in fluoridated toothpastes and 50 ppm in non-fluoridated toothpastes.

All the brands of fluoridated as well as non-fluoridated toothpastes met the specified requirements.

Closeup scored highest followed by Colgate on this parameter.

Fluoride is the fluorine ion added to toothpastes to help protect our teeth from cavities.

Stability

The toothpaste shall not show any physical sign of deterioration during normal conditions of storage and use.

All brands fulfilled the required conditions and earned full marks on this parameter.

Foaming Power

Foaming is required to be a minimum 50ml in toothpastes as per the relevant Indian Standard.

Foam in all the brands was above the minimum requirement of 50ml.

Pepsodent (190 ml) generated the highest foam height,followed closely by Colgate (188 ml).

pH Value

pH value of toothpastes is required to bein the 5.5–10.5 range. As the toothpaste comes directly inside the mouth, its pH should be neutral or nearer to neutral.

While all the brands were within the permissible range, only a few were nearer to the neutral value of 7.

Dispensing

The paste shall extrude from the collapsible tube or any other suitable container in the form of continuous mass with the application of normal force. It shall be possible to extrude bulk of the contents from the container or the tube starting from the crimped end, by rolling the tube gradually.

All brands performed as required and got full marks.

The tube nozzle

The inner diameter of the nozzle of the tube determines how much paste will be extruded out of the tube when a user applies pressure to it. There is no specification in this regard by the Indian Standard. In past some brands are known to have kept a wide nozzle to ensure larger volume of dispensation to increase repeat sales as the tube would run out faster. The volume of paste squeezed out for a given length of squirt along the brush is increased if the diameter of the toothpaste nozzle is bigger and in such cases most users will consume the tube much faster.

Children under six years should use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste under adult supervision. There is no direction on amount of toothpaste for adults.However, toothpaste covering a third of the toothbrush may be sufficient for an adult.

Gritty Matter

A small quantity of the toothpaste is rubbed across butter paper, which is then checked for coarse particles or scratches. This test is done to check for presence of solid particles in the toothpaste.

All brands passed the test and got full 4 marks each.

Marking/Labelling

Each pack should feature the details about the product such as name and type of toothpaste, name and address of manufacturer/ marketer, net mass or volume of material in tube, batch number, month and year of manufacturing, expiry date, list of key ingredients and others.

All brands have the required information.

Meswak and Babool do not provide directions for use.

Packing

The toothpaste shall be packed in a collapsible tube from which the paste can be easily extracted.The tube should also be of food-grade quality as the product is in direct contact with the packing material.

All brands were in collapsible tubes and packed in printed cardboard boxes.

The collapsible tube or any other suitable container used for packing of the toothpaste shall not corrode, deteriorate or cause contamination of the toothpaste during normal conditions of storage and use. When subjected to a temperature of 45 +- 2° C for 10 days, the paste shall be examined visually by extruding part of the contents. The internal surface of the tube shall be examined after slitting it open and removing the remaining contents. There should be no sign of corrosion, chemical attack or other damage.

Net Weight

Net weight should not be less than the declared quantity and shall be within the permitted limits of Legal Metrology Rules. Permissible error for 50–100 gm is 4.5 gm and for 100–200 gmit is 4.5% of the quantity declared.

Net weight in all the brands is either as per declaration as or higher than the declared value.

The author is Managing Editor of Consumer Voice and former Dean and head of Commerce, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi

Disclaimer: This study was conducted independently by Consumer Voice