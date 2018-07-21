F ood festivals have become commonplace these days as they give an opportunity to gorge on various dishes and celebrate the love of food together. Restaurants in Delhi/NCR are running food fests for their customers to enjoy their culinary best. From monsoon treats to sumptuous kebabs, American hot dogs to innovative dimsums, the following are the places to visit for enjoying delectable meals this season.

Hot Dog Fest at The Irish House

Across all three outlets, in Connaught Place, Nehru Place and Noida

The Irish House is celebrating Hot Dog Festival throughout the month of July at all their outlets in Delhi-NCR. The special menu offers a range of hot dogs to choose from. It includes Hot Wings Dog—mini toasted hot dog buns with in-house barbeque boneless chicken wings, beer and sriracha honey glaze, on a bed of crunchy coleslaw topped with crispy onions and cheesy mayo and Baked Cubano Dog—chicken Bolognese and chicken or pork frankfurter sausages topped with jalapeno-spiked cheese sauce, yellow cheddar and crispy bacon bits, baked in a cored hot dog bun. The vegetarian offerings include Beetroot and Goat Cheese Dog—pickled beetroot carpaccio on a bed of arugula with a honey mustard glaze, topped with fresh orange segments, micro greens, bean sprouts and goat cheese and Jalapeno Corn Cheese Dog—veggie dog stuffed with jalapenos, sweet corn and gooey cheese, among many others.

When: Till 31 July

Timing: 12 pm to 1 am

Meal for two: Rs 1,200 plus taxes

Brewery Festival at PitStop BrewPub

Oysters Water Park, Sector 29, Gurugram

One of the best pubs in Gurugram, PitStop has brought together gaming and guzzling events for the party goers. The ongoing Brewery Festival at the venue is serving the best of craft beers paired with some delicious food. The menu includes beers like Sting Ray—Belgian wheat beer flavoured with orange peel and coriander, Galloway—Scottish Jackman Brew that is a pale coloured beer with a scotch whiskey finish, a stout beer Streamliner and Spyder Duetto, a sweet German wheat malted beer. They have an amazing assorted food menu to enjoy while drinking your favourite beers.

When: Till 25 July

Timing: 1 pm to 12 am

Meal for two: Rs 1,100 plus taxes

Monsoon Tea Festival at The Tea Trove

Across their outlets in and Select City Walk, New Delhi and DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram

Monsoons have hit Delhi-NCR in full swing and The Tea Trove is celebrating this season with the most relished drink of us Indians—tea. The month long festival is set to serve a range of teas to detoxify your body and receive multiple health benefits. On the offer are Green Mango Tea, Durbari Kahwa, Assam Masala, Sweet Ginger, Rose delight and Rosehip Hibiscus Tea to go with the monsoon showers. With the incredible taste of these teas on the menu, one can indulge in as many cups of teas as he wishes.

When: Till 15 August

Timing: 10 am to 10 pm

Meal for two: Rs 500 plus taxes

Beer and Kebab Festival at Edesia

Crowne Plaza, Okhla Phase 1, New Delhi

The multi-cuisine restaurant is serving an array of succulent kebabs to savour along with amazing brewed beers at their Beer and Kebab Festival. The highlight of the menu is Pathar ka Gosht, a delicacy from the Nizami era in which a heated stone is used to cook pieces of boneless marinated meat. The other non-vegetarian options include Rawa Fry—fresh water fish marinated with tamarind and chili and then semolina fried, Mahi Termezi—fresh water fish marinated in cream, chili and sandal wood powder, Murgh Malai—chicken flavoured in sirka and green chili and cooked in tandoor and washed down with chilled beer. The vegetarian dishes includes Kairi Tikki—shallow fried seasonal vegetable and mango patty, Samarkand—yam and cheese spiced with herbs, Arbi Moti—colocasia patties enhanced with mustard, lemon and green chili etc.

When: Till 3 August

Timing: 6 am to 1 am

Meal for two: Rs 3,000 plus taxes

Dimsum Festival at Molecule Air Bar

SCO 53, Sector 29, Gurugram

Devour flavoursome dimsums at Molecule’s Dimsum Festival. The contemporary café is offering foodies the popular food item dimsum with incomparable taste and textures. Embracing monsoon in full fervour, they have updated their menu to incorporate amazing varieties of dimsums like Chilli Garlic Vegetables, Veg Tandoori Momos, Schezwan vegetables, Chicken Hot Basil Thai, Chicken Chilli, Chicken Tandoori Momos, Prawn Hargao and more. They have added twists to these conventional varieties of dimsums to give their patrons a cherishable experience with this staple comfort food. The venue hosts live music and sports screening as well.

When: Till 31 July

Timing: 12 pm to 12:30 am

Meal for two: 1,000 plus taxes