Dolce & Gabbana astounded the world last week with their show at Lake Como in Italy, where they launched their Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections. The four-day extravaganza presented the brand’s womenswear, menswear and high-end jewellery collections.

Alta Moda is D&G’s womenswear collection that is inspired by the famous novel The Betrothed, by Alessandro Manzoni, also known as the “Shakespeare of Italy”. This segment of the show featured around 100 intricately handcrafted attires, including a series of theatrical gowns—some fully feathered, some with picture-postcard prints, or accesorised with parasols made of flower.

Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, opened D&G’s star-studded Alta Moda show. She was seen sporting a puff-sleeved silk gown with a voluminous 18th-century-inspired skirt and corset bodice. Embellishments across the ensemble’s puff sleeves added the Victorian feel to the attire. Her hair was styled in a high bun and a spoked crown.

Somali-American model Halima Aden donned a tiger-print kaftan fringed with feathers that was topped with a matching turban and a bejeweled tiara.

Indian traditional wear, the sari, was represented by model Dipti Sharma, who was part of the Alta Moda show. For the sari’s design, D&G took cues from their Indian model herself. Stefano Gabbana, at a recent press conference, said, “We have a model, an Indian girl, and we told her, ‘We’ll give you a piece of fabric and you do, by yourself, the sari and after that we’ll customise the outfit. We love the tradition. In this case, we love to put our touch on the Indian tradition.”

The bespoke sari was floral and paisley-printed. It was paired with a metallic blue blouse that had exaggerated, puffy metallic sleeves.The attire was styled with large earrings, a small bracelet, a classic gold watch, a gold crown, a headgear that imitated a matha tika and a tiny blue bag. Minimal makeup with bold red lips, and embroidered flats enhanced the model’s look.

Naomi Campbell stole the show in her off-shoulder ball gown that had an extravagant floral and botanical applique work on it. A matching headgear with gems and red-and-golden plumes added an element of regality to the model’s look. Flamboyant, vivacious, and majestic, it is certainly an outfit that will not be forgotten.

Ashley Graham also turned heads on the ramp with her famous curves in a black, lace gown that hugged her hourglass silhouette. Graham kept it sultry in a simple sheer black dress, layered with a beautifully textured lace robe nonchalantly hung from one shoulder.