The Luxury Symposium 2018, organised by designer Ritu Beri’s The Luxury League, was attended by Union ministers, international business leaders, entrepreneurs, as well as top government officials. The day-long event was held at the Hyatt Regency in Delhi on 30 November. There were panel discussions and talks on the concept of luxury, its meaning in the Indian context, and its relation to traditional artisanal crafts. Several luxury brands also participated in a well-curated exhibition mounted at the venue.