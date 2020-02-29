Designer Adarsh seeks to reach the epitome of classical design with a twist of Indian essence, through his label Osaa by Adarsh. His newly-launched Delhi store was designed by Adarsh in collaboration with scenographer Swarup Dutta. Excerpts from his interaction with G20:

Q. What inspires you every day?

A. I seek inspiration from the universe. As a creative person, I try and pick relevant inspiration each day and work towards it. The flora and fauna, the intricate design of everyday objects and their simplicity, both intrigue me to take my label forward. My journey as a designer has been long and fulfilling, with creative inspirations from daily life.

Q. What is your vision for Osaa?

A. My label is committed to restoring traditional craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary. I have always tried to balance minimalism with radical ideas, presenting a visual story of the people that inspire me daily. My desire for my label is to be the epitome of classical designs with a twist of Indian essence. Every woman who values her Indian roots, cherishes her heritage, but is modern in her thoughts and styles shall recognise herself in Osaa by Adarsh.

Q. What are your views on the global outreach of Indian textiles and fashion?

A. If we look deeper into the pages of history, we shall find that the textiles of India have had an influence on every civilisation that ever existed. Our textiles had global acceptance and prestige, and it is our responsibility to keep that tradition and prestige alive. My label has been a dominant medium in carrying the industry ahead to places far from home. We cater to clients all over the world and participate in exhibitions regularly. With the advent of social mediums, we have taken Indian textiles further than ever before.

Q. What is the difference between Delhi and Kolkata, in terms of work culture and preferences?

A. Delhi has a very special blend of clientele, a sophisticated elegance—the precise symbolism of Osaa by Adarsh. We have always wanted to be available to our choice of clientele, and Delhi is one of the best placements for our label. The work and effort that is given is always equivalent to the clientele we cater to. So our procedure of work at core is same no matter where we are placed, but the plan of execution is dependent from place to place in accordance to the clients we are catering.

Q. What’s the inspiration behind the colour story?

A. Colour is the visual representation of emotions. There is a specific colour for a specific kind of emotion and every emotion that has inspired my collection has inspired the colours used. We are emotional beings and our emotions are responsible for the choices we make. Our colour choices are hence a medium for the essence of the emotions that surround us.

Q. What are your expectations from Delhi markets?

A. My clientele builds my expectations. No matter what the state of the market is, everyone who values my label and connects with our essences always comes to us. It is growing every day and I expect it to grow higher than we can expect. Osaa by Adarsh is not a brand driven by the state of the market, it is blessed by the connected emotions of our clientele.

Q. Why the Japanese influence?

A. The great thing about minimalism is that it is a choice. Our clientele chooses us because they can emotionally connect with us. And I connect with the emotional aesthetics of the Japanese traditions. So we become a medium for our clientele to emotionally connect with the aesthetics of Japanese designs and processes.

Q. Who is the Osaa woman?

A. Osaa is crafted for someone who seeks versatility, functionality, and yet glamour in her wedding ensembles. The Osaa woman isn’t defined by where she lives, her age or her profession. She is confident, rebellious, funny, glamorous, vibrant. She wears a statement. She wears Osaa by Adarsh.