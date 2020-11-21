What will you say

When they ask

the reasons for your silence?

Were you too dense to catch

thoughts shouted out as they formed

and herded together?

Will you say

That you heard and knew

But did not think your thoughts

would be accepted

by an indifferent world?

What will you

of your silence claim?

Lack of interest

Lack of guts

Or lack of comprehension ?

Or lack of knowledge

of sentences, strings of words heard

that are clear, so clear, to you ?

In their rage

those who express their ideas

break down into gibberish

Alphabets slip out of position

Will you keep silent

After you see verbal abuse

graduating into rotten eggs

that get thrown on the faces of those

who differ from them?

Will you

walk away from contact

with those slapped and kicked?

Walk away

as they fall on the road?

Will you keep quiet

When people are murdered on the road

With you just a silent witness ?

Will you condone the killing of humanity

Then wonder

in the opal light of soul space

When and how

did you die inside

When faced with the outside?

—Lakshmi Bayi