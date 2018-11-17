Over the last few decades the Indian education sector has expanded in scale. There has been a sizeable increase in the number of schools and colleges across the country. However, the most significant change in this area has been the rise of skill-development institutions, whose mission it is to make young people, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds, employable.

Creating entrepreneurs

Being an entrepreneur requires courage. You are supposed to anchor all your business initiative and be accountable for all the losses you incur. The young shoulders of Amaan carry this responsibility with great panache. The young man, who hails from Delhi’s Paharganj area, completed Class XII under the CBSE board. Post his schooling, Amaan wondered which path to embark on—something that could help him earn and grow in terms of experience. Acquiring a new skill was the answer.

The youngster then decided to get himself enrolled as an assistant electrician at the IL&FS Institute of Skills located in Okhla. The course not only trained him in the nuances of the trade, but also gave him a grounding in IT, English, life skills etc., all of which helped him secure productive employment after the completion of his course. And because he already had two years of prior work experience as an electrician, he decided to open his own shop in partnership with a friend.

Amaan spoke to Guardian 20 about how the course helped him start his own business. “I learned a lot during the course. Not only in theory but also in terms of the practical aspects. The difference between this institute and others was simple: the professionalism and the fact that the course was free of cost. I had joined a private institute before but because of the high fee structure, I had to leave it after the first semester,” he said.

His shop is called J.A. Electrics, after the initials of the first names of both partners. So how has his journey been? “Wonderful! So much to learn, do and experience. I would recommend this to everyone, who can, and wants to, to undergo skilling. It helps change lives, significantly,” Amaan replies.

Acquiring a skill is not just a gateway to productive employment; it also helps hone the personality and develop character.

Skilling opens new avenues

Supriya Kalura made a life-changing decision when she joined the Leela Institute of Hotel Management (LIHM), after her Class XII. The course helped her gain a 360-degree view of the hospitality industry, and brought about significant behavourial changes in her personal and professional life.

Surpriya is all praise for her mentor and teacher Bijender Painuly, who guided her to complete her on-the-job training (OJT) with the Holiday Inn Hotel (under the InterContinental Hotels Group), Chandigarh.

The young girl maintains that skilling is not only simply about the job that it helps you secure. It is as much about the exposure you get and network you build through the course. “It’s not just about having a job, but making the most of the opportunity. I meet people from different backgrounds daily, and this has opened avenues for me to rediscover and relearn,” said Supriya.

Personality with skills

Vaishali’s journey is a success story that would serve as a beacon of hope for many. A Class X pass-out, she now leads a team of 13 at a famous Italian restaurant, Dario, in Mumbai, all thanks to her training as an F&B service steward. She said, “I received my training from IIS-Lonere in 2017. After which I was placed at my current place of work as an assistant steward, earning a monthly remuneration of Rs 6,000. My hard work was soon recognised with a promotion, to Captain, in January this year. The position brought with it additional responsibility, as was expected. Six stewards were reporting to me. In addition, I was taking care of the cash counter of the restaurant. I was simply delighted that my career was taking wing.”

Vaishali has completely transformed herself, and has mastered the art of effective communication too. Besides this, her personality has undergone a huge transformation. She recently got another promotion and is now a Senior Captain at Dario, where she is handling a big team that comprises three bartenders, seven stewards, two cashiers and one assistant. She earns a monthly salary of Rs 17,000 plus food and accommodation.

“The level of happiness and degree of satisfaction can’t be measured, as it is very difficult to explain. The smiles on the faces of my customers, my professional growth, the job satisfaction, the ambience, the things I have learned, and the promises the future holds for me—everything just leaves me with a deep sense of achievement. Little did I know at the beginning that undergoing skilling would transform my life to such an extent—personally and professionally. Acquiring a skill has served as a wonderful springboard,” says Vaishali.