A ll of us want to look good, no matter what the season. During change of season, adjust your daily beauty care routine. The skin is influenced by seasonal changes and different conditions, like heat and humidity, or lack of it. During the monsoons, sweat and oil secretions increase, leading to oily skin and eruptions. With the approach of winter, the humidity in the air starts decreasing. People with normal to dry skin start experiencing a taut feeling in their skin after washing or cleansing. Those with oily skin complain that the skin feels dry after washing, but becomes oily and prone to eruptions, after applying creams. Actually, oily skins can also be short of moisture when the season changes. Dry skins can become rough and flaky, or even highly sensitive, with rough red patches.

The change of season is very much in the air with winter dryness knocking at our door. So, take daily care of the skin by using products that cleanse the skin without disturbing the moisture balance. Have an understanding of your own skin type, so that you can select the products according to the individual needs of your skin. Cleanse your skin every night to remove dirt, pollutants, make-up cosmetics, sweat and oil secretions. Select cleansing gel for dry skin, cleansing milk for combination skin, or face wash for oily skin and medicated cleanser for acne-prone skin. Use scrubs to remove dead skin cells and brighten the skin, twice a week for oily skin and only once a week for dry skin.

In your home, right there on the kitchen shelf are many ingredients for relieving dryness and moisturizing the skin. Honey, for instance, is one of the most powerful natural moisturizers, which actually attracts moisture to the skin.

If you have dry skin, apply honey daily and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. For dry skin, you can also mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. For a moisturizing lotion for normal to oily skin, take 100 ml rose water, half teaspoon honey and one teaspoon lemon juice. Mix, shake well and keep in a jar in the fridge. Apply on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. Milk is another kitchen ingredient that is commonly available. It contains proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals. It relieves dryness, nourishes and softens the skin.

To cleanse normal to dry skin, take half a cup of cold milk and five drops of any vegetable oil, like olive, sesame seed or sunflower oils. Put in a bottle and shake well. Cleanse the skin with it, using cotton wool. Keep left-over mixture in the fridge.

Yogurt also nourishes the skin. It contains lactic acid, which restores the pH balance of the skin. Applied on the skin, it relieves dryness and removes tan. It also has a healing effect on acne. Take 2 teaspoons Yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Mix and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has an anti-inflammatory action. Cream of milk (malai) is extremely nourishing for dry skin. It softens the skin and makes it smooth and radiant.