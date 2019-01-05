This festive season celebrate with the body shop special edition seasonal treats. The body shop brings the best of nature with every product that will revitalise your mind and body. This winter season pamper your skin with these skincare and body care routines.

The body shop’s new limited edition is inspired by the winter forest and enchants your senses with its most invigorating scents and textures. It also helps you give something back to those wild spaces that refresh and revive our body and mind.

Find the below the details about the products:

Peppermint candy cane body butter

Enrich with community trade goodness and the uplifting scent of peppermint candy canes, it’s like escaping into the wild every time you moisture.

Price: Rs 1595

Festive sack of peppermint candy cane delights

This reusable sack is filled with uplifting peppermint candy cane scented shower and body care treats, to leave you feeling instantly revived and revitalised.

Price: Rs 150

Peppermint candy cane shimmer mist

Get ready for the festive party season with the refreshing, uplifting scent of peppermint candy canes. Just shake, spritz and sparkle.

Price: Rs 1995

Berry bon bon body butter

Leave skin feeling soft and smoother with this fruity treat, enriched with cranberry seed oil extract from North America and common unity trade goodness.

Price: Rs 1595

Berry bon bon sugar scrub

Scrub, buff and exfoliate, enriched with cranberry seed oil extract from north America, this sugary textured treat leaves skin feeling softer and smoother.

Price: Rs 1895

Vanilla marshmallow body butter

Enriched with vanilla extract from Madagascar and community trade goodness, feel warm and festive every time you moisturise.

Price: Rs 1595

Vanilla marshmallow bubbling bath

Soak up those festive vibes with the sweet, seasonal scent of vanilla and marshmallows. Add this rich formula to your tub to bring on the bubbles.

Price: Rs 1495