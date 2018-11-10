These are the times when no automaker in the country can survive without having an SUV in its portfolio. Czech car-maker Škoda also joined the bandwagon in the premium category by launching the seven-seater Kodiaq in India last year. And even it’s a loaded machine that ticks about all the right boxes there›s one significant thing that was still missing. I’m talking about the famed Laurin & Klement edition that is a hallmark in cars from the brand. The original L&K badge is a reminder of company’s founding fathers whofocused on the highest level of craftsmanship, technical design, and a personal approach to customers. And it’s perhaps fitting that the Czech brand flagship SUV, has got the treatment. But is it worth spending Rs 35.99 lakhs for, we decode for you.

DESIGN

The Kodiaq L&K gets an individualistic exterior design and a plethora of distinctive features, and these make it rather exclusive. The fascia is dominated by a distinctive chrome grille, the L&K badge and LED headlights with illuminated “eyelashes”. At the back, the SUV dons crystalline elements in the brand-typical C-shape LED taillights. The chrome trim in the rear bumper borders the exhaust pipes and the diffuser which adds a premium feel.On the profile the silver roof railsand 18-inchTrinity alloy wheels work some magic.

INTERIORS

The first thing you notice inside the cabin is the amount of elegance on offer touches such as the L&K logo on the stone beige leather upholstery. Themultifunctional steering wheel and the the Virtual Cockpit are both there and a customisable digital instrument panel just adds a whole lot of practicality. The 8-inch capacitive touch display in glass design reacts to the touch of a finger, not just to pressure; and is a part of the new generation Amundsen infotainment system developed by Škoda. It is compatible withApple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.A highlight is theCanton Sound sysem that features 10 speakers, including subwoofer and has a power output of 575 watts. A command App helps occupants control functions like radio, music, and navigation from therear seat. The most luxurious version of the Kodiaq offers a 360° Surround Area View, with an array of four wide-angle cameras mounted on the front and the rear as well as the wing mirror covers. Then there’s hands-freeparking thatselecting an appropriate parking place in a row of parallel or perpendicularly parked vehicles. Boot capacity of 270 litres doesn’t sound much owing to three rows of seats but itextends to 2,005 litres with the rear seats folded down.

‘SIMPLY CLEVER’ TOUCHES

Škoda says it always offers a little bit ‘more car’ for your money – practical and convenient assistance in everyday life which is typical of the brand.These include, for example, Door-Edge protection which deploys automatically when opening the car door and prevents the metal edge of the door from coming into contact with a garage wall or an adjacent car. When shutting the door, the trim folds itself back in. The protective elements on the front bumper prevent scratches to your car as well as the neighbouring vehicles. Then there’s the power nap package that includes variable headrests of the outer seats for a comfortably supported head posture while sleeping. And finally the digital Voice Enhancement featuretransmits the driver’s and front passenger’s voice to the passengers in the rear via a microphone in the cockpit, thereby facilitating a smooth interaction among occupants.

PERFORMANCE

The Škoda Laurin & Klement edition runs on a 2.0 litres diesel engine generates that generates 150 PSof power and 340 Nm of torque. Now on paper 150 PS doesn›t sound much for a car of this size but this one isn’t made to win drag races. It also offers the versatility you’re looking for by coming with a 4×4 system along with automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive systemdelivers a big increase in traction, stability, and safety. Theelectronically controlled multi-plate clutch aids well in the exercise. The control unit constantly calculates the ideal driving torque for the rear axle. Any loss of traction is virtually eliminated due to a control system that is dependent on driving status. While cruising, the power is transmitted to the front axle thereby increasing the fuel efficiency.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Safety is always guaranteed in a Škoda and this Kodiaq is no different. It comes with as many as nine airbags: including a driver knee airbag, which is a segment benchmark. The car is equipped with iBuzz Fatigue Alert which detects signs of fatigue in the driver and prompts the driver to take a break. There’s also an anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring, acoustic warning signal for overrun speed, dual-tone warning hornand a rough road package.

VERDICT

In a segment that has the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour the Kodiaq Laurin &Klement edition does give Škoda some much needed arsenal. And if you’restill concerned about peace of mind of owning a piece of this Czech engineering then the company is offering a4 year warranty program and a 4 year Road Side Assistance as standard on all Škodas.A bit overpriced yes but this L&K offers a lot of exclusivity many are looking for.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars