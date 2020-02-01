The India Art Fair is the flagship event of Angus Montgomery, who were previously in partnership with the MCH Group out of Basel, both were the former shareholders in the India Art Fair. Angus Montgomery are also shareholders in contemporary art fairs in Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Dusseldorf with Seoul on the horizon. They bring 40years of experience to the organisation of this prestigious event.

During the few days before the Private View at NSIC exhibition complex in South Delhi on Thursday, very exclusive gatherings are hosted by Indian collectors for artists, galleries, international art collectors and visiting museum patrons. Sandy Angus, founder and chairman, asked this reporter to join him at the New Delhi home of Shalini Passi, where her personal art collection comprising works by Bharti Kher, Anita Dube, Sheba Chhachhi, Zarina Hashmi, and Atul Dodiya, are displayed to their best advantage in the contemporary elliptical setting. Through her Foundation Shalini Passi is also a philanthropist, supporting emerging artists and fostering arts education.

The garden was a hub and a buzz with designers, artists in every medium and global art cognoscenti all chatting and tasting the delicious buffet around a sculpture of the head of Buddha, made from brass, utensils and steel by Subodh Gupta in 2012.

This reporter had a lovely chat with Malayali artist Ratheesh T, whose inspiration for his paintings is his personal life and his mother, Ratheesh has six paintings selected for the IAF.

Ranjana Steinrueke of Galerie Mirchandani and Steinrueke in Mumbai said “The galleries and art that the India Art Fair is bringing together is adding huge vibrancy to the market, and raising the bar in terms of exhibition professionalism and of the quality work selected.”

The exhibition is open until Monday evening.