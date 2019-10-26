A session at The Luxury League, entitled “The Role of Ambassadors in Nation Branding,” was dedicated to the subject of globalisation and India’s role in the global arena.

Among the panellists was Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, who has been working towards the overall transformation and economic development of India. He said, “India is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to our esteemed Prime Minister making a dent and how, on the global arena. The idea is to have a high growth rate of 9-10%, with the compounding of power of growth, for a long period of time. Also, focus on gender parity, innovation, cutting-edge technology with top class entrepreneurship and education. The motto should be to be the best. Do the best.”

The session focused on how ambassadors can promote bilateral trade and international relations, in addition to ensuring positive trade and cultural relationships between nations.

Kenneth I. Juster, Ambassador of the United States of America to India, spoke about the importance of branding. He said, “Each country has its own DNA of what it wants to imbibe, showcase and exude. That is what defines a country. Branding is varied and it’s about branding values, principles, individual dignity, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and diversity in entrepreneurship.”

Juster stressed on the fact that India and America must come together on different fronts and should try to collaborate in various domains. He said, “It is very clear that the values and principles of each country should match and enhance each other. It is wonderful that the US and India connect through cultural diplomacy, sports, games, defence, and education, via universities.”

The United States is synonymous with brand building and has an iconic stature in the world of technology, thanks to brands like Google, Facebook, Apple, etc. Juster said: “We are a culture that gets it right. It’s about quality and substance being correct, along with us being a competitive and open market. America prides itself on meritocracy. It is the most important tribute to the melting pot of Americans getting it right.”

Farhod Arziev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, also participated in this discussion. On branding and bonding between India and Uzbekistan, he said, “It is exciting, convenient and challenging in India. If we go back in history, socially, culturally and cuisine-wise, there is a comfort and synergy between both countries.”

Both Amity University and Sharda University have made it to Uzbekistan, which is becoming a much sought-after education and IT hub. Arziev said, “Recently with the IT Park opening in Uzbekistan, there are 200 students coming and going between both countries. This branding building and cross connecting between students will be great for the future ambassadors between both countries.”

So for India to build itself as a brand in the global arena, the right direction is needed. Amitabh Kant went on to highlight this during the session. He said, “It’s about sheer merit. Society must compete and excel. The winner takes all.” His energy and enthusiasm was for sure riveting. Kant has been working diligently in brand building of corporate Indian brands around the world.

He said, “Each core competence differs from country to country. So whether it’s the USP of wildlife in Africa or the deep-blue sea of Maldvies, each country has a unique skill set. For India, there is a challenge as each state is in itself is so diverse, multi-cultural and multi-dimensional. Each state is a brand unto itself.”

Kant is very positive that India right now is on a healthy thrust of good governance. He pointed out that 20,000 startups are doing remarkable work in varied sectors like artificial intelligence, electric scooters etc. He said, “With the ecosystem of startups becoming robust, we are very hopeful to convert 1.3 billion people in the world from poverty to middle class.”