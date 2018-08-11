As the festive season approaches auto manufacturers across the board are lining up new variants to attract the customers to their showrooms. In a bid to boost sales many cars across segments have seen their special editions launched. Add some more features and don’t tinker the prices too much seems to be the mantra to do well in what is always a critical time for car companies. In the latest spree Japanese car makers Honda and Nissan have launched special editions of their cars while German car maker Volkswagen too has done the same with more than half their portfolio. Read on to know more.

Nissan Micra

Nissan is focusing hard on safety in the latest edition of its hatchback the Micra. Newly introduced safety features include dual airbags, a speed warning device, speed-sensing door lock and Driver Seat Belt Reminder. These features now come as standard across all variants. In addition to this the Micra also gets reverse parking sensors and a parking camera. Inside the cabin the car now comes with a 6.2’’ Touch Screen touch screen system with Phone mirroring. The company says much attention has been paid to meet the expectations of customers looking for intelligent features in the vehicle and therefore the car also gets turn Indicators on ORVMs. The Nissan Micra is available at a starting price of Rs 5.03 lakh (ex-showroom) across India. It now has a choice of two powertrains—a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The company also recently introduced NissanConnect, a technology that offers features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, locate my car and share my car location. These address concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle.

Honda Special editions

Honda car India has announced the introduction of special editions of three of its models Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda BR-V. These include Honda WR-V—Alive Edition, City—Edge Edition and BR-V —Style Edition and have been introduced to mark the beginning of festive sales in India. All 3 cars get a Special edition Emblem inscribed on them.

The WR-V—Alive Edition is based on S grade and gets features like 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, rear view camera along with parking sensors, premium seat cover with special edition logo and premium steering wheel cover. The company is also offering a one month free subscription of Honda Connect. The Petrol variant costs Rs 8.02 lakh while the diesel will set you back by Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Edge edition of the Honda City is based on the SV grade and comes enriched with 15-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, rear parking sensors and a rear camera with IRVM display. The ex-showroom prices are Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant and Rs 11.10 lakh for the diesel model.

In contrast the BR-V Style edition will be available across grades. Key highlights include a front guard, tailgate spoiler, body side moulding and front & rear bumper protector. Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 10.44 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to Rs 13.74 lakh for the top diesel variant. The only CVT variant will cost you Rs 12.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Special editions

German car maker Volkswagen has launched special editions of its popular carlines—Polo, Ameo and Vento in the sporty avatar. Features on these sport editions include a glossy black roof foil, stylish side foil, black glossy rear spoiler and a carbon finish ORVM cap. The company says with these special editions, it aims to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving in their prospective customers this sports season.

Along with this the company has also launched its 360 degree marketing campaign #BeASport. Prospective customers test driving Volkswagen’s popular carlines need to participate by writing a slogan following the #BeASport. One lucky winner stands a chance to win a sport edition Volkswagen car.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars