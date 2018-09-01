Pet owners often have to leave their furry friends back at home or make some last-minute arrangement before planning a meal out. So for those who consider their pets as part of their family, you can now enjoy a special date with them at these pet-friendly cafes in the national capital. In addition to serving special pet-friendly meals, these restaurants also offer fun activities for pets. Here is a list of pet-friendly cafés in Delhi-NCR which you can explore along with your pets.

Puppychino

119, Shishan Bhawan, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Meal for two: Rs 1,000 plus taxes

Puppychino is the perfect place to hang out with your pet. The venue has a separate space for dogs with amazing interiors and offers a range of activities for the pets so that they can have a great time during their day out. In addition to this, they also have a separate menu for dogs to pamper them with good food. Puppychino also offers special arrangements to celebrate your pet’s birthday. The lip-smacking menu here includes a wide range of pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and shakes.

Nadir’s Ark

Shivam Farmhouse, Behrampur, Sector 59, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs 400 plus taxes

Nadir’s Ark is a small café for pets and pet parents. The place has an open space for pets to play and simply laze around. The café also has a swimming pool for pets and lets them enjoy their time in the water. Special menu for dogs and toys are also available for the furry ones to have fun. The venue offers mouth-watering food like Aloo Paranthas and Cheese Sandwiches along with outdoor seating. The café is quite inexpensive and makes for a great space to relax with your pets.

Off the Leash

Behrampur, Sector 59, Near Sohna Road, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs 800 plus taxes

Located on the outskirts of the city, Off the Leash is a place solely dedicated to pets. The café offers delicious food for dogs and also has a swimming pool for them. The café also has a huge ground for the pets to run around and play. Coming to the menu, you can gorge Chinese food, sandwiches, tea and coffee here. The venue also hosts birthday parties for the pets.

Throttle Shrottle

Gwal Pahari Signal, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sector 56, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs 400 plus taxes

The bike workshop turned café, Throttle Shrottle is a perfect place to pamper your pet. The café has two resident dogs so that your pet doesn’t feel alone. While the visitors can enjoy the sumptuous food, their pets can play around with other on-site animals, which include rabbits, turtles, fishes, birds and guinea pigs. The venue remains open round the clock. The café offers a full-fledged menu from starters to main course and desserts with biker-themed décor.

Fur Ball Story

31, Saraswati Kunj, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Meal for two: Rs 800 plus taxes

Fur Ball Story is a haven for pet lovers. At the entrance, you will find a number of pet dogs which are taken care by the staff. The café serves a special menu for dogs and is India’s first pet therapy center. The therapies offered here include a hydrotherapy pool and pet boarding facilities. The venue offers delectable continental food along with amazing desserts. It also has a great ambience where you can have a delightful experience with your pup.

Diggin

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Anand Lok, New Delhi

Meal for two: 1,400 plus taxes

Café Diggin serves some amazing Italian and continental delicacies that you can treat yourself with on any fine day. The place offers a separate space outside the café for furry ones to play around. Also, your dog can find a company among other dogs that stray around the café all the time. The venue offers a pretty outdoor seating that adds to the dining experience.