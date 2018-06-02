We all look forward to the weekend to unwind and relax. While we may have different ways to make the most out of the time we get after a long working week, the one thing that remains constant with Sunday mornings for most of us is kickstarting the day with a brunch. The Sunday brunch is something of a tradition for many

families now, which is why lots of Delhi’s restaurants are catering to this demand wholeheartedly.

The popular Sunday brunch venues featured here offer everything from healthy meals to continental dishes and lavish buffets. And even with the soaring temperatures, it will be worth your while to pay these restaurants a visit one of these Sundays.

SET’Z

DLF Emporio Mall, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

This luxury restaurant is famous for its Sunday brunch and offers delectable global cuisines. When it comes to brunch, they have an exotic spread of buffet, including European, Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Seafood, North Indian, and Mediterranean cuisines. They have live stations like Khao Suay, Donburi, Delhi 6 (street food), Seafood etc. All this is made more enjoyable with their servings of unlimited premium spirits, sparkling wine and champagne offers.

Meal for two: Rs 4,000

Royal China

Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Known for their pan-Asian delicacies, Royal China’s brunch menu features some highly palatable dishes. One can visit this place over the weekend to enjoy a five-course meal along with sparkling wine. Their special dishes include Prawn Chieve Dumpling, Veg Soya Noodle Hong Kong Style, Crispy Aromatic Duck, Deep Fried Chicken and Prawn Wonton etc. Also, the restaurant provides special deals for families with kids.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500

Pluck

Pullman, Hospitality District, Aerocity, New Delhi

For the summers, Pluck is offering a royal Champagne Sunday Brunch with live music performances. It is a modern European and Indian restaurant where the brunch is among the highlights. What sets this place apart is the wide variety of offerings on their farm-to-table salad bar, European, Asian and Indian buffet, hot nibbles on wheels, antipasti bar, Arabic mezze and carving station, bread and cheese station and more. As for drinks, there is champagne and cocktails. Also, do visit the dessert section here, which serves signature sweet dishes.

Meal for two: Rs 3,000

L’Opera

Bikaner House, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

The restaurant offers numerous French delicacies. What makes the place worth a visit, especially during brunch hours, is their variety of cheese, croissants, quiches and the Signature French Bread Basket. The place also offers outdoor seating and live music in addition to their buffet deals. So, head here to gorge on the combination of breakfast and lunch in the French way.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200

Shang Palace

Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delh

Sunday brunch becomes an elaborate royal Chinese treat at the Shang Palace. They have curated a menu to celebrate dishes from the kitchens of the Forbidden City and incorporated the lost recipes of China. The oriental spread here is a five-course meal including salads, soup, dim sums, signature clay pots and barbeque specialities. Their offerings also include desserts, Asian beers, signature cocktails and sparkling wines. The exquisite restaurant is perfect for a leisurely brunch.

Meal for two: Rs 3,500

Triple8

B -103A, Ansal Plaza, Khel Gaon Marg, New Delhi

Despite being a new entrant in the restaurant scene in Delhi, Triple8 has gained a reputation for its Sunday brunch. They serve authentic Asian cuisine on platter, including a delish selection of appetisers, salads, rice and curry bowls. Their sushi rolls include Avocado and Sun-dried Tomato Sushi Roll, Californian Sushi Roll with Green and Orange Tobiko. They have an array of grills as well—Chao Tom, Charred Green Chilli Yakitori. And dim sums in flavourful varieties like Prawn Hargau Seafood Bisque, Pine nuts etc.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500