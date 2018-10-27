Amiddle weight category motorcycle has a lot working for it. It is big enough, powerful enough and yet affordable enough. And that is why Japanese bike maker Suzuki is looking at this lucrative segment very seriously. Earlier this year they launched the GSX-S750 a naked sports bike and now they’ve got an out an out adventure tourer, the V-Strom 650 XT ABS. Now the over 1000cc adventure tourer segment is dominated by the big boys from Europe like triumph, Ducati & BMW but do you have almost double the money to invest in them? And that’s why this V-Strom made a lot of sense even before we began our ride on this latest launch from Suzuki.

Looks

There are many similarities to the bigger sibling the V-Strom 1000. The famed beak is there and the headlamps and tail lamps also remind of the bigger bike. The bike gets a part digital part analog instrument cluster that gives all the information you need. The tank design is nice and it isn’t very wide something that works for a bike that is supposed to hit varied terrains. The windshield is adjustable though you have to do that manually. The seat height at 835 mm will suit taller riders more but there is an option of putting a 20mm lower seat. And a 12 V charging socket is a great add on as it will keep your GPS device going when needed. The bike we were testing came with a whole lot of accessories and that included the big luggage box, a crash guard, main stand and chain cover. The bike does look a lot more appealing with all the accessories which cost about Rs 77,000 extra. Unlike its main rival the Kawasaki Versys 650 which gets alloy wheels the V-strom 650 gets spokes that are golden in colour on the signature yellow model.

Engine

We spent an entire day with the new Suzuki V-storm around Jaipur testing it in varied road conditions. This included the fast highway towards Ajmer, the state highway towards Sambhar or the magnificent Sambhar lake itself. The bike runs on a 645 cc V-twin liquid cooled 70 bhp engine which is a great example of a mill that is refined and powerful it the same time. It revs freely and gives a super smooth ride. That’s the case with the 6-speed gearshift as well as almost every time the gears slot in with ease. A lot of focus has been put on giving bike enough punch in low and mid range to help it perform better in traffic and off-roading situations. But that doesn’t mean that at high speeds the bike underperforms. Even before you’re in the top gear the speeds achieved are impressive. The bike has a very practical low speed assist function which basically negates any chances of it stalling while starting out in the first gear. It gets 2 levels of traction control which help in getting more grip in demanding situations. You can also turn it off on the go.

Ride & handling

Out on the highway at high speeds the bike provides the stability you’re looking for. The high wheelbase and a comfortable seat position also helps. For a tall rider the bike is bliss as the seat height suits just perfectly and arms are in a perfect position to reach the handlebar. The suspension is tuned well but in case you want to change the settings you can do that on the move by rotating a knob that is placed conveniently. The brake lever is adjustable as well and that’s something that helps when you switch terrains. However, the ABS is non-switchable, something that a hardcore off-road enthusiast may not like. But the tubeless adventure tyres from BATTLAX are sturdy enough to do the job in all situations. However there are a few things that point towards the fact that this bike is inclined towards being more road focused than anything else. And that includes a 170 mm ground clearance and a suspension travel on the front that stops at 150 mm. Presence of ABS does a lot of good to the bike as the twin discs on the front and a single one on the rear do their duty well.

Closing

Daily commutes or cross country touring—the versatility on offer makes the V storm 650 XT ABS a viable option in the middle weight category. It cannot dominate every terrain that bigger adventure bikes can but is capable enough to bail you out of difficult situations. A price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) may sound expensive especially when compared to the Versys 650 but this one gets some more electronics and therefore feels a bit more premium. And then the price looks slightly more justified.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars