Swarovski Confluence, a collaborative jewellery design project undertaken by Swarovski in association with leading Indian designers, celebrated its second anniversary in Delhi earlier this month. The event was hosted at the Embassy of Austria, New Delhi on 19 July, with a special exhibition themed around “Sparkling Transformations”.

The exhibition highlighted the voyage of a Swarovski crystal—from the Austrian Alps to the hands of Indian design luminaries who finally transform it into enchanting designer jewels.

Unveiled in 2016, the Confluence line showcases the global appeal of Swarovski crystals, the essence of Indian craftsmanship, and the amalgamation of the Swarovski spirit with Indian design aesthetic.

In 2016, the Confluence exhibition debuted with statement designs that were crafted by leading fashion and jewellery designers from across India, including Amrapali, Eina Ahluwalia, Gaurav Gupta, Isharya, J.J. Valaya, Manish Arora, Outhouse, Pernia Qureshi, Rohit Bal, Shivan & Narresh, Suneet Varma. Suhani Pittie and Tarun Tahiliani later joined this distinguished collective.

And for the latest edition, designers Deepa Gurnani, Nida Mahmood and Zariin have come on board.

Vivek Ramabhadran, Vice President, Asia South & Africa Region, Swarovski Professional, shares his views on this collaborative effort. “Confluence is a combination of Austrian and Indian creativity, design and passion for quality. We are proud to be India’s ‘one of its kind’ jewellery collective that creates alluring pieces, bringing the legacy of Swarovski and the vision of each designer partner together. The collective has been able to offer the market an extensive variety of jewellery, from the houses of 13 leading designers across a variety of themes and techniques to suit the diverse needs of our consumer. Our two-year journey has been splendid and we endeavour to keep expanding our creative horizons and present uniquely crafted Indian jewellery with the country’s best design talent,” he says.

The Confluence 2018 line included jewellery designs to accompany Indian traditional wear, everyday basics and modern menswear.

Designer Rohit Bal launched “Husn-e-taairaat”, his contribution to Confluence. On his inspiration for these latest designs, Bal says, “I have always wondered what it is about art and fashion that makes it so elusive, sometimes intimidating, but always thought-provoking. What compels an artist to constantly create, un-create, to live, to consume and to die for art. What is this unexplained force? This collection is a culmination of all these thoughts. It is a tribute to the beauty of wildlife, birds and flowers that found expression in the Indian decorative arts and flow through my collection today.”

Designer duo Shivan and Narresh, known for their unique design idiom, showcased their “EdoMer” collection at the Delhi event. Their line is inspired by 17th-century Edo Art from Japan, as well as the culture of Seychelles in East Africa.

“The EdoMer Accessories, envisaged for the millennial on a luxurious getaway, presents key jewellery ensembles featuring earrings, neckpieces, pendants and rings against a serene colour palette for a glamorous getaway that could be an indulgent honeymoon or a splendid destination wedding. The distinctive motifs derived from decadent Edo skein-work made with Swarovski crystals encompass varied individual Seychellois elements that are handcrafted into this timeless jewellery collection,” says Shivan.

Suneet Varma’s “The Enchanted forest”, a range of romantic and luminous jewellery pieces made with crystals from Swarovski, was also showcased at the Confluence event. This collection is all about Varma’s signature aesthetic of graceful, soft and dreamy designs.

Another label, Isharya, showcased the “Night Song” collection here. It is at once enticing, hypnotic, mysterious, enchanting and harmonious. The line makes use of subtly sensuous Swarovski crystals in pink, black and clear.

Mumbai-based designer Pernia Qureshi exhibited “What Fairy Tales Are Made Of” at Confluence. She says, “This year we take you back to the lavish life of an 18th-century queen, Marie Antoinette, with her exorbitant attire and fondness for luxurious fashion. Astounded by her extravagant taste in fashion and style, we unveil our collection inspired by the French queen while cherishing the authenticity of our label, keeping it feminine, yet subtle and sophisticated.”

Another designer Eina Ahluwalia’s collection is a time capsule that takes you across Europe from the 17th to the 19th centuries, when breathtakingly beautiful ironwork decorated everyday objects, and was an integral part of European architecture. She says, “Intricately detailed gates and doors, stairways and balconies, grills and gazebos, street lamps and chandeliers were either hand-wrought or cast out of iron in fretwork patterns at that time. The jewellery pieces in this collection include miniature reminders that beauty is worth creating and preserving to make the world a happier place for individuals, communities and society.”

New to the confluence, designer Deepa Gurnani launched a special collection “Deepa by Deepa Gurnani”, staying true to her “handmade is luxury” ethos. This collection has been handcrafted by the finest artisans using traditional embroidery techniques. These pieces made with Swarovski crystals and Swarovski pearls come with a burst of colour including peach, lavender, mint and red, and are made for the independent woman who is bohemian at heart. The collection is inspired by the royal city of Jaipur and the vibrant colours that this beautiful city is known for.

Label Zariin has brought to Colfluence her contemporary take on traditional Indian styles.

She says, “The colour palette of the crystals further enhances the character of the jewellery. The yellow gold collection is set with emerald, champagne and cream crystals. Exotic, one-of-a-kind and an absolute head-turner, the collection is pure indulgence with its beautiful earrings, stunner rings and a covetable range of necklaces. “

The Confluence jewellery is available pan-India, across leading multi-brand retail channels, both offline and online.