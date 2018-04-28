Beardo, the one-stop online shop for men’s grooming, has come out with The Beard and Mustache Wax–Extra Strong to help you with all your beard dilemmas.

Trouble keeping your beard in place? Fear not. This wax will help shape your mustache and beard instantly as it is an amazing styling agent and easy to use. Whether your beard is long or short, Balbo or Van Dyke, this wax will give you a clean and sleek look within seconds.

Just scrape off the wax with your thumb or forefinger, rub it between your fingers and rub it back and forth on your beard and mustache. Composed of the choicest ingredients like coconut oil, hydro-generated castor oil, perfume, liquid paraffin and menthol, it will make your beard soft and frizz free.

Beardo Beard and Mustache Wax–Extra Strong is ideal for men who like to look presentable without shaving off their beard. It is perfect for guys who want hold, softness as well as a matte look.

Beardo’s Beard and Mustache Wax is priced at Rs 450 for 50 gms available on the www.beardo.in as well as on Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon and other major online platforms.