Winter is the time of the year when our skin and hair require special care and nourishment. Cold weather and low humidity levels result in dry air, which then steals the moisture away from the skin and makes the hair dry and brittle.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, has shared skin and hair care tips to keep in mind during the cold season.

Tips for Skin:

Bath in lukewarm water: Hot showers and baths always feel good in the winter, but try to use lukewarm water when you can, particularly while washing your face or hands, it prevents the loss of oils from the skin and maintain the hydration levels of skin.

Apply moisturiser on damp skin: Applying moisturiser on damp skin helps seal that dampness into the skin. Damp skin helps to trap water in your surface cells, gives skin a nice “dewy” look and helps prevent evaporation by locking the moisture for long hours.

Exfoliate: It’s very important to slough off dead cells in the winter, as moisturiser can’t get in if there are many dead cells. Choose the right scrub to exfoliate your skin before using the moisturiser for better results.

Drink Water: In winter we often drink less water and tend to drink hot drinks like tea and coffee. Water plays a major role in keeping your skin cells hydrated, reducing the risk of chapping and peeling. It removes impurities from the body, which, when not well-hydrated, can come through via your pores, causing blemishes.

Tips for Hair:

Minimise the use of shampoo: Shampoo cleanses dirt and products from your hair, but it also strips the hair of natural oils that keep your hair soft and healthy. Use shampoo only once or twice a week to keep your hair moisturised. Use shampoos with no chemical ingredients to give your hair good health this winter.

Oiling: In winter due to dry air and cold weather, our hair and scalp become frizzier and increases the chance of dandruff. A good oil and hot oil massage can replenish the loss of moisture and natural oils, giving your scalp and hair sufficient nourishment. This will add a healthy shine as well.

Use conditioner: In winter it’s important to lock the moisture. Conditioners help in locking the moisture. Try for deep conditioning once a week or even twice.

Tips for Lips:

Opt for natural skin care: If you buy balms or moisturisers, look for ones that contain coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter or beeswax to seal in moisture—and avoid those that have menthol or camphor.

Almond Oil: Almond oil is a rich source of Vitamin E. It can be used from head to toe—including on dry, chapped lips. To rejuvenate the dead cell on your lips, use few drops of almond oil on your skin. It will provide moisturisation and prevents the chapping of lips.

Use lip butters: Lip butter does wonder to your lips and protects them from dryness. It helps in providing moisture to your lips and makes them soft and supple. Home remedies like ghee and butter that contains essential fatty acids also provide good moisturisation for lips.