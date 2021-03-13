With the capital city emerging from lockdown, art exhibitions have seen a welcome return.

The new exhibit at Gallery Art Positive, entitled Fibre of our Lives, focuses entirely on the creative use of textiles in various media. Curated by Pranamita Borgohain, this group show displays the work of eight Indian contemporary artists.

Shining a light on different ways to use fabric or thread, the exhibition brings together distinct artistic styles and techniques. Textiles have the power to convey a special meaning through touch and feel, highlighting the importance of human connection. They also can conceal everything, reveal strategically and emphasize imperceptible peculiarities of communities, relationships, and people.

Fibre of our Lives showcases the versatility of contemporary art inspired by textiles, weaving and embroidery techniques. “Through this exhibition, we hope to open avenues of expression and acknowledge artists as they continue to share a new vision of aesthetics,” claims Anu Bajaj, Art Director of the Gallery.

On the Indian art scene since 2005, Gallery Art Positive serves an eclectic mix of curated shows, online exhibitions, master classes, personalized portfolios, and art education initiatives. They also provide consultation services on buying, selection, display, insurance, handling, care and conservation of the fine arts. Their specialized and personalized art advisory services to collectors and institutions both locally and globally, have been widely appreciated over the years.

Pranamita Borgohain is an independent art curator and writer based in Delhi. She has been the Deputy Curator at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, an Art Consultant at the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, as well as Assistant Professor (Visiting), at the College of Art, University of Delhi. Best known for her wide spectrum of curatorial services, she also writes on contemporary Indian art for various national and international Magazines and Journals. She founded her own non-profit – Shield Art Initiative which focuses on alternative art practices, experimental art and community art. When asked about the idea behind this exhibit, Borgohain explains, “I tried to understand the vitality of the material, its purpose in our lives and the various metaphors it implied relating to our life and society. I was fortunate to be able to bring in some of our best contemporary artists, designers and architects that work exclusively with fibre or fabric.”

The writer is a lawyer who contributes feature articles to various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.