The same Sun that clambers up

The East and slide down the West

to unfailing pop up the next dawn

The anxious Moon will go its

Monthly yoyo diet

while distant stars having emitted

Their light have died and gone

Into black holes of their own creation

The perennially forgiving Earth

Will nurture those cannibal species on it

Called human beings

She will throw a few tantrums of

anger, wet Tsunamis, fiery earthquakes

Yet still let fodder and food grow out of Her

To feed people and other gentler species

All this will still happen my darling

You will see, even after I leave

Yes my precious your hair shines silver

Like the glow of a Super Moon

You sit on your bed I have usurped

To watch me while I sleep

Well into the day

I hear you intoning prayers I learned

While dreaming of dinner cooked by you

A glass of white wine on the floor

Besides me, where I sprawl by your feet

Your orange carpet a little faded

Like a hazy Sunrise in Bombay

The cries of the paper boy, the milk man

rise up to your balcony

in a morning ritual all of its own

You, my man with velvet feet

Which have trodden rocky paths

That brought us so far

May I kiss you chastely on your brow?

Yes I shall hover around you

When you look out through your window

Madan holding your dinner warm

I will be that incense smoke

Curling sinuously around your beloved deity

whom you pray to

I will be the tears you shed

Abhishekam

From your eyes to the floor

I will be that pause as you clear

your throat, the familiar Manthras

Having a distance your never perceived

I will be the wide grin of the girl

you educate, the one who still

brings you flowers on Tuesdays

I will be the silence of he who calls you

“Re Kishan!”, the only one to do so

Now that your aunt is dead

I will be your pocket monster

Now retired into the pouch of Time

Someone your hand reaches out for

By your knee

I will be the gathering clouds of the

Bombay monsoons present unfailingly

I will be the song of vendors at the

Gateway of India, where the Taj waits

Remembering us becoming

What we were, what we will be

I will wait darling like a tortoise

Without its shell, the cockles of Time

concealed on this deserted

Beach of Time, with waves marking

The passage of days and nights

you have to live through

till you hold me again

Bring your golden spectacles

With you, in our next birth

Where we shall love

The nurtured and the Nurturer

Something I carelessly let slip

Through my fingers as I reached out

For steel balloons, filled with gas

Which glittered, but fell on me

Crushing all that was Life,

from my body