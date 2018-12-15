The “Malaysia Fantastic Deals” package was launched on Thursday to promote more value-for-money holiday packages to Malaysia for tourists from India. The campaign was officiated by Tuan Syed Yahya Syed Othman, Director of Package Development Division, Tourism Malaysia, and Mr Manoj Mehta, Country Manager, Malindo Air.

The initiative sees Tourism Malaysia in partnership with Malindo Air and several popular hotels and a restaurant in Malaysia to offer a total of five packages catered specifically to the India market. The packages can be purchased through selected Indian travel agents based in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Calcutta. Bookings are open only from 15 December 2018 to 15 January 2019 for travel to Malaysia between 1 February and 31 July 2019.

For these “Malaysia Fantastic Deals” campaign, Malindo Air, a premium Malaysia-based airline, operating to nine cities in India, is offering a 10% discount on air fares from Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Calcutta. Meanwhile, industry partners Sunway Hotel & Resorts, MeritusPelangi Beach Resort and Spa Langkawi, Lexis Hotel & Group and Atmosphere 360 Revolving Restaurant KL Tower have come hand in hand to offer irresistible deals on hotel stays, services, activities and food and beverages for destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Port Dickson, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia.

Tuan Syed Yahya Othman, Director of Package Development Division, Tourism Malaysia, said, “We are proud of this partnership with some of the key names in Malaysia’s tourism industry, and believe that tourists from India will enjoy better value and have a memorable experience of Malaysia. These packages bring together the best of Malaysia’s islands and beaches, city, gastronomy and family-friendly experiences, and will provide a broader experience of Malaysia.”

He added, “We have seen such great support from our industry partners here in India and this campaign is our effort to acknowledge their support and boost their promotional efforts here.”

“We are honoured to be part of this initiative with Tourism Malaysia in India, to promote our premium airline service from 9 cities in India to Malaysia. Our flights offer spacious legroom, in-flight entertainment, meals, baggage allowance as well as Business Class option. In year 2019, we are targeting a 12% incremental of passenger’s load from India compared to this year. We believe this partnership will contribute in achieving our goal and boost the number of visitors to Malaysia” said Chandran Rama Muthy, CEO of Malindo Air.

India has consistently been one of the top 10 tourist generating markets for Malaysia and has continuously made significant contributions to tourist arrivals and tourist receipts to Malaysia. From January till Sept2018, Malaysia received 437,736 tourist arrivals from India which is an increase of 10.4% as compared to last year. As for tourist receipts, RM1.2billion was received from India market from January till June which was an increase of 15% for the same period of last year.

Malaysia’s shopping branding is centred on the “Experiential Shopping” concept that promotes Malaysia as a fun and wholesome shopping destination, complemented by entertainment and recreation activities, gastronomic adventures, luxury services and visits to popular tourist spots. It is made possible by the support of more than 500 integrated shopping malls and retail outlets in the country whose numbers are increasing every year. Developments are in the pipeline for new retail and lifestyle hubs which will further stimulate Malaysia’s shopping scene.