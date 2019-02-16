While the world is still discussing the future of mobility with respect to fossil fuels, some automakers are actively taking viable routes to ensure a sustainable future. Here is India we’re still some years away from having a reliable infrastructure that will ensure fast charging of electric cars. Till that happens a great alternative are self-charging electric cars and Japanese car maker Toyota is taking the lead in giving us hybrids that use gasoline engines along with batteries to give us cleaner, more efficient drives. The Camry Hybrid is a strong case in point. Now in its eighth generation the luxury sedan also offers much more than it ever has.

Looks

The design really appeals on the new Camry Hybrid. The V-shaped grille along with full LED lamps present a front that shows a lot of style. But what really stand out are the three-layered daytime running LEDs. The sculpted bumper too makes for a great addition to the front of the car. The highlight on the profile are the beautiful looking 18-inch alloys while on the rear the split LED lamps and the lip spoiler stand out. The length, width and wheelbase have all gone up and that makes the car looks bigger at first glance.

Interiors

The interiors are once again a huge change when you compare this car to the earlier generation. They give the Camry a character a character of its own which probably wasn’t there in the car before. There’s Y-shape on the dash which itself gets a lot of colour tones including beige, black and piano black. Both the front seats can be adjusted electrically in 10 different ways and they also provide ventilation. The steering too is electrically adjustable and the cabin also comes with a sunroof. There’s an 8-inch touch screen system that is very functional and responsive. However it is not compatible with Apple Car play or Android Auto and the 9 speaker JBL sound system certainly isn’t the best in the segment. The rear seat is very spacious and the thigh support specially is very generous. And the armrest here has electric controls for infotainment system and some other features. The car also gets a 3-zone climate control and wireless charging. This new Camry provides a lot of storage spaces all around the cabin, a feature that makes it a very practical sedan to live with. Boot space at 524 litres is a little less than before.

Engine

The heart on the Camry hybrid has a package that consists of a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, a 245 volt electric motor and a CVT gearbox. Together the power output stands at a decent 218 PS. Acceleration is quite linear but mid-range is where the drive engagement is at its peak. Plus the presence of a Sports mode and paddle shifts makes your time behind the wheels worth it. You can also switch to the Eco mode for a better fuel efficiency. And if you’re able to show some patience this Camry will be able to deliver a fuel economy of more than 23 kmpl. And this is the result of the Hybrid power train which ensures you get this high efficiency even in this luxury segment.

Ride & Handling

The new Camry is both lower and wider than its predecessor. That automatically translates into a machine that has good handling abilities. It provides the stability you’re looking for even at high speeds. The good thing is that this new Camry feels better to drive despite the added 30 kgs on it. The nimble electric steering is a star performer here. NVH is good too, in fact when the car starts it’s only on batteries so it’s absolutely silent. But at really high speed some wind noise does disturb you during the drive. The Ride quality is one of the highlights of the car. The suspension is tuned pretty well and is able to handle the rough surfaces of the road with aplomb. Owing to the adjustable seats and steering you’re never far away from a comfortable drive position in the car. The thin A-pillar also contributes in giving you a clear picture of the road ahead.

Verdict

The two things that impress you the most about this new generation Camry are its fantastic looks and the exhaustive equipment list. And add to that an impressive ride quality and these things ensure you can enjoy long hours in the car with satisfaction. Being a hybrid it cares a lot more for the environment than most other cars and is due to that also economical to run. It also comes with as many as 9 airbags along with brake assist, vehicle stability control and front & rear parking sensors. It doesn’t come cheap at Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom) but its only direct rival in India, the Honda Accord hybrid costs even more so in terms of a luxury hybrid sedan this car offers the best value for money.

Shams Naqvi is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars