The quintessential Indian saree is one of the most elegant attires a person can carry. This six-yard wonder embodies the rich cultural diversity of India and represents years of history, politics and struggle women have waged over centuries. The modern saree has transcended boundaries created by gender identities and social construct to evolve into both, a fashion trend and political statement.

The contemporary saree is here to stay as it has broken the “domestic, docile” image to emerge as a major style-statement in the corporate arena. With fashion bloggers pumping up the fashion quotient by introducing a multitude of draping styles, there isn’t a dearth of ways to carry this not-so-humble garment. There is a wide range of designer sarees available which are as modern as they are traditional. They have given this attire multiple makeovers keeping it current with the changing times.

The versatility of the saree is such that it can even be worn at your workplace for business conferences or meetings and even at office events. In fact, a lot of working women prefer wearing saree when they have to choose something formal from their wardrobe. Saree has a certain class and aura which is fresh departure from the ways it was perceived earlier.

Saree has emerged to become the most popular pick in the formal spaces as women have started picking out more and more ethnic wear for offices. While pant suits and “churidar-kurtis” may be favoured among young professionals in today’s corporate India, the saree still is the classic business attire. One can beautifully drape the saree and make a perfect style statement in elegance, style and confidence.

Sarees are best known and best recommended for office wear since the Banaras fabrics are beautifully embellished with light all-embracing but small motifs work and designs. One can choose a saree with small motifs but in a monochromatic theme so that it gives the saris an elegant look that is at the same time appropriate for formal business meetings, conferences or corporate events.

With spring around the corner, one should go for light colored sarees in subtle undertones. Shades like sky blue, baby pink, lemon color and beige will be the trendsetters. Soft fabrics using lighter silk yarn and materials like georgette and cotton are preferred. With online platforms offering a variety of options to choose from, one can find sarees for office wear that come in various colours and beautiful designs. Amongst many platforms, WeaverStory is the famous online and offline store in Delhi which has authentic Indian hand looms/crafts. It is determined to bring the best of the craftsmanship to the world by helping the struggling craftsmen to provide them with a window to showcase their best products. They have been focusing mainly on the weaves along with reviving designs from museums and traditional forms from annals, while working with weavers themselves.

Dastkar, an NGO, is focused on reviving the lost art of Banarasi weave. It’s Basant Bazaar, from 13th February to 24th February in New Delhi will introduce sarees in natural- dyed fabrics. The Basant Bazaar will also feature Shramik Bharti, a group working with artisans across eight villages in Punjab.

Such platforms invariably serve as a space for engagement with India’s rich textile history. This endeavour to bring the textile heritage closer with every masterpiece is needed in the current times. “Our forte lies in the revival of traditional weaves, especially the Banarasi weaves and textiles. This time we are presenting weaves such as the jangla and the shikargarh that depict scenes from the royal hunting expeditions. We are also bringing zero-zari sarees,” says Nishant Malhotra, founder of WeaverStory.