Food lovers in Delhi are always on the lookout for scrumptious food. Now they can savour the rich flavours of authentic dishes from around the world at these ongoing and upcoming food festivals in the national capital. Restaurants in and around Delhi are running food fests for their patrons to relish the best gastronomic experience. From New York vibes to Rajasthan’s culinary heritage, from Kolkata inspired drinks to innovative gin cocktails, following are the places to visit for enjoying appetising meals and amazing drinks this season.

Rajasthani Food Festival at Band Baaja Baarat

A-6, Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: Till 18 September

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight

Band Baaja Baarat has brought the delicious flavours of Rajasthan to your table with the Rajasthani Food Festival. The menu includes an array of starters, main-course dishes and desserts. One can find Gol Gappas, Rajasthani Chaat, Pyaj Kachori and Dal Baati Churma at the live counters in one corner. Vegetarian starters include Degi Mirch ka Paneer Tikka, Dahi ke Sholay, Mirchi Vada Marwadi etc. Non-vegetarians can relish fish Ajmeri, Jaipuri Boti Kabab and what not. For the vegetarian section in main course, they are offering Gatta Kadi, Paneer Longlata, Jodhpuri Kofta and more, while the non-vegetarian menu features fish Jaisamandim, Chicken Kotmili, Lal Maans etc. One can indulge ghevar or silky halwa to pamper their sweet tooth.

New York Festival 2.0 at Eggspectations, Jaypee Hotels & Resorts

Across all three Eggspectation outlets in Delhi-NCR

When: Till 23 September

Time: 24 hours

Jaypee has brought authentic New York vibe to Delhi with the second edition of New York Festival. The food fest features specially crafted drinks and unique city-centric dishes. This time they are offering a plethora of options for their regular guests—from lip-smacking pizzas and salads to burgers and hot dogs, among many other dishes. The festival is running round-the-clock. So, enjoy the last leg of summers with delectable food and entertainment with your loved ones at Eggspection.

Next Stop Kolkata at Monkey Bar

C6-7, Commercial Complex, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

When: 4 to 21 October

Time: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

As Durga Puja is almost there, gear up for a virtual ride through the streets of Kolkata. The biggest Bengali festival will be celebrated in Delhi with a gastronomic trip down the iconic lanes of India’s favourite street food destination, Kolkata. The food fest’s menu covers all the vegetarian and non-vegetarian options—from Beadon Street Fish Roll, College Street Hing-er Kochuri and Chitpur Road Chicken Rezala to Tiretti Bazaar Prawn Dumpling, Esplanade Mughlai Porota and Lake Market Chicken Kabiraji. The drinks will also be an ode to Kolkata, with a carefully crafted mixology. Puchka lovers can gorge on Puchka Paani Capriojka, with a twist of vodka, kaffir lime and fresh mint. There will also be a selection of teas. So, enjoy Kolkata’s vibrancy, spirit and iconic street food as a part of the festivities this season.

Gin festival at Olive Bar & Kitchen

6-8, One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When: 22-23 September

Time: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Food Talk India is all set to introduce the biggest celebration of gin this month with The Gin Explorers Club. It is a place for gin enthusiasts and amateurs alike to come, sip, and experience the spirit. The festival will see the presence of the country’s top gin brands such as Monkey 47, Bombay Sapphire, Beefeater, Tanqueray etc. They will also organise activities like customising gin chocolate bar, a fun paint and gin activity, sessions by brands such as Nicobar and Malabar Spice, which are about plating for a cocktail party and the ancient art of blending spices respectively. Delicious cocktails at the fest will be complemented by the performances of musicians and artists programmed by the Piano Man.