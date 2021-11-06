In an interview with G20, Ms. Geeta Singh, Founder & Director, TYC Communication talks about ambitious project TYC Communication which has grown into a multi-facet digital consultancy firm and to have procured a distinct reputation. Excerpts:

Q. From hailing from a small town of Uttaranchal, from Starting from scratch with Rs 50,000 to the present moment of being at the helm of TYC Communications (You have come a long long way indeed)?

A. Indeed, my journey has been a great adventure right from the beginning when I had a humble upbringing in the laps of mountain to the fast-paced hustle bustle of Noida during my college years, I have seen it all. All those struggles and experiences that I gathered in my years growing up shaped my conscience and gave me the will to embark on this journey with TYCC in 2012. I was fortunate enough to have put together a sum of INR 50, 000 urging my kith and kin to make their valued contributions. Thereafter I clearly remember, TYC Communication was born within the four walls of a tiny room having approximately a dimension of 8×10 feet. Post inception I and one of my other employee, began this extremely ambitious project confining our services only to translation and content development. Bit by bit our client base proliferated and concurrently the business grew phenomenally. I am filled with pride to see TYC Communication to have grown into a multi-facet digital consultancy firm and to have procured a distinct reputation.

Q. Yours is so unique your storyline could be unusual but probably is not. For we are lucky indeed to hear this journey of yours that has defied odds, taboos, stereotypes & stigmas that seem to still exist pan India. How have you managed this?

A. Hailing from a small city, I was always well aware of the prejudices and preconceived notions that exist especially towards a woman even in the professional world. Nonetheless, I reckon women are born with a thick skin that helps them fare through any kind weather they are faced with. Similarly, I would say my will power and commitment to do something was greater than my fear to be judged. Being a person who does not achieve satiation easily, I have always had the hunger and strive to get out of my comfort zone. This is why I was determined to pursue graduation in the subject of Political Science and Diploma in Mass Communication away from home. The zeal to go beyond every hurdle and achieve what I am destined to has always kept my spirits high. This is the reason I was able to cope of with the innumerable issues that TYC Communication and I faced in the initial years of my entrepreneurial journey.

Q. How have you grown TYC Communications so exponentially & dramatically. Please share the verticals & profiles of it?

A. TYC Communications which commenced as a proprietorship firm in 2012 delivering services such as translation and content marketing, broadly developed into a private limited company in 2014. I believe this is how from having just one employee, TYC Communication slowly and steadily formed into a group of 50 extremely hardworking and smart team members. The client base of TYC Communication has soared to reach greater heights, with approximately 200 clients currently across several domains ranging from: skin and beauty care, to skill development enterprises, to highly reputed schools, to fashion brands, to vehicle companies and many more. The average tenure of each client has been an impressive four years and some of most prominent clients that TYC Communication has been fortunate to cater to are Mobile.com, Patanjali Yogpeeth, IIIT Delhi, Xebia Academy Global, Mitsubishi Electric India, Pioneer India, The Judge Group, Pearson Group, FENA, Acreaty, Steelbird International, Aks Clothing, PayMe India, and others.

Q. Where does your revenue stream profitability lie?

A. As I already mentioned that TYC Communication has amassed a total of 200 clients as of now and is constantly at the brink of collaborating with extremely passionate and exciting brands and enterprises. This progress has been made possible due to the extraordinary team members of TYC Communication who has left no stones unturned to make it possible that TYC Communication becomes one of the most recognized digital consultancies in Delhi. With all the vigour and talent, TYC Communication strives to provide top notch services encompassing media management, content research and creation, media training, client servicing and crisis management. The primary aspect that TYC Communication focuses while catering to any of its clients is ensuring precision and providing a dedicated team having requisite experience and knowledge in the particular field in which the client deals in. I strongly emphasize that TYC Communication’s success is rooted in the motto “always deliver more than expected”.