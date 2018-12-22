UFC GYM® the first major brand extension of the Ultimate Fighting Championship® expands its global brand presence to the world’s second-largest population, India, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensee Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia opened its first club in West Delhi, Punjabi Baugh, India.

Bollywood celebrities like Ashmit patel, Mehek Chahel and Anupama Verma were part of the grand launch along with socialites and fitness enthusiasts of Delhi. The brand will be opening two new gyms early next year in Lokhandwala, Mumbai and Indiranagar, Bangalore in India.

The fitness market is booming in India and it’s a great opportunity for the brand to introduce its unique Train Different® philosophy to its residents. It will induce Indian fitness enthusiasts, while building member communities at each gym location, who will work together as a team to achieve their individual goals. UFC GYM® is the first to combine mixed martial arts and fitness, and is a home to fitness enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

The West Delhi Gym is 10,500+ sq ft carpet area spread across three floors, offering general and fitness training, functional workouts (D.U.T, MATRX, TRX etc.), MMA classes (Boxing, Kick Boxing, Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Skill Technique Class, etc.), group fitness classes (Zumba, Yoga, etc.) beating the routine. UFC Gym Master Licensee Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia bring with them the business experience and entrepreneurial spirit to successfully open more than 100 gyms in India. The fitness brand offers the ultimate fitness experience you’ve been searching for.