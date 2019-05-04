On 2 May, Young Ficci Ladies Organisation (YFLO) hosted “Fashion Today: Ideas & Inspiration”, an event that focused on the various aspects of running a fashion business. The event was held at The Lalit, New Delhi, and it involved two sessions, with Nonita Kalra, editor Harper Bazaar India, in conversation with the likes of actor Jim Sarbh; Shivan & Narresh, India’s first swimwear designers; Saudamini Mattu, CEO, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla; actress Diana Penty; and designers Arpita Mehta and Rimzin Dadu among others. Addressing the attendees, Mandira Lamba, Chairperson YFLO, said in her welcome note that the event intends to shift the focus away from the glamour of the industry to the commercial and entrepreneurial sides which determine the fate of all fashion brands.