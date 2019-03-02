Every fashion week has its own uniquely local vibe and spirit. If the New York Fashion Week is well-known for its commercial appeal, and the London Fashion Week for nurturing new talent, Milan’s image has always been that of a platform meant to celebrate old-school magnificence in luxury design. The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019, which concluded earlier this week, showcased some of the best designs by Italian brands known for innovative fabrics and unparalleled craftsmanship. It was an event where new global trends were set with every ramp show. Swati Singh reports.

Plaids

Plaids have always been around as a popular design template. But designers in Milan have enhanced it more this season and proved its versatility for the upcoming season. Emporio Armani showcased plaids on the runway that looked edgy when paired with solid colour pants and matching coats. There were mixed-print plaid coats at Alexandra Moura, deconstructed plaid dresses at Marni and sexy bondage-inspired plaid ensembles at Versace.

Pleated skirts

There is nothing more graceful and pleasant than a pleated skirt. A couple of variations of pleated skirts were spotted at the Milan Fashion Week this season—from delicate, shimmery pleats at Emilio Pucci, to cheerleader-esque pleats or wide-leg pleat pants by Gucci. Fendi showcased sheer pleated skirts with oversized blazers or body suits. The designers seemed to be inclined towards the folded fabric technique to add little fun to their outfits.

Royal Capes

Capes are usually associated with the royalty’s, superheroes’ and iconic villains’ outfits. This particular piece of garment took many forms on the ramp this season. From Prada’s romantic lace version and Missoni’s poncho-like capes, to Salvatore Ferragamo’s black leather iterations. Capes spiced up the ramps with different looks and ensembles like satin lacy gown paired with a cape at Dolce and Gabbana.

Dramatic neck bows

At the New York Fashion Week many designers focused on ruffled collars this season, while their Italian counterparts decided to go for the exaggerated collar details like Pierrot collars and embellished bow ties. Brands like MSGM, Fendi and Etro also followed the trend of making dramatic neck bows. Fendi’s whimsical giant bows and the classic bow knot at Dolce and Gabbana became the talk of the town.

Polka dots

Evergreen Polka dots always have loud and girly connotations at the ramp. The timeless pattern showed up in a number of ways at the Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019. For example, in a pattern essentially made of elevated stones by Marni, in a black slip paired with embellished fishnet dress by N21, in sensual translucent tulle by Alberta Ferretti and in a peppy and giant flower print by Moncler.