Happy Diwali to everyone! Isn’t this festive period truly the best time of the year? As the fairy lights and diyas brighten our lives, the overflowing mithais and gifts usher in good cheer, and the happiness of families being together trumps any negative feelings, there is reason to celebrate every moment of every day. And if you want to spread this positivity in turn, you may be on the lookout for great, even though last-minute, Diwali hampers for gifting. Fret not, because we have done the work for you. Here is our selection of some tasteful Diwali gifting hampers within Delhi-NCR.

DIWALI OFFERINGS BY L’OPERA

There is no denying that LOpéra is one of Delhis most favoured bakeries. It has stood the test of time by affirming its presence and expanding over the last eleven years since it launched. By offering goodies with a quintessential French taste in India, they ushered in a new era of bakeries in the Capital city.

Over the years, LOpéra has familiarised customers with authentic French bakery and pastry products and Diwali is the perfect opportunity to amalgamate global tastes into Indian palates. It is, after all, a time for joy, celebrations and the wish for prosperity. In light of this LOpéra has curated a range of glittering hampers suited to the occasion, in addition to its signature baskets and boxes for gifting.

Laurent Samandari, the CEO and co-founder of LOpéra, says, “Our colour tones for this festive season are green, lavender and peach. The overall look and feel is ornate with elegant gold and silver edging and embossing recalling the purity of the celebration and the elegance of the brand.

In addition, LOpéra has also introduced a line of leather baskets and hexagonal boxes in a wide range of colours. Their in-house wooden trays are also on offer to complement their signature delicacies. Amit Kumar, Chef at LOpéra adds, Our selection of gift hampers with the vast range of tea-cakes, biscuits, pralines, preserves, colourful dragées, flavourful teas and the mouth-watering macarons of LOpéra, complemented with traditional dry nuts, will certainly make this year’s Diwali an unforgettable one”.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Available at: All L’Opera stores

DIWALI OFFERINGS FROM COMFORT BAKEHOUSE BY CAFÉ DELHI HEIGHTS

Another much loved and iconic bakery from Delhi is Comfort Bakehouse by Café Delhi Heights. Best known for its fresh bread, buttery croissants and creamy slices of cake, this bakery is helmed by Gunjan Batra and the popular brand Café Delhi Heights. This brand is credited with spearheading the café culture in the country and is known for its focus on food, ambiance and legacy in equal measure. Comfort Bakehouse’s aromatic loaves of naturally leavened sourdough, croissants, vegan breads, and cookies are particularly popular.

This Diwali, Comfort Bakehouse by Café Delhi Heights has created gifting hampers which are inspired by global culinary trends, having derived inspiration from different parts of the world. On offer are Lebanese grazing trays and Mexican grazing trays – these trays come with curated delicacies which include Falafel, Hummus, Lavash Pita Breads, Marinated Olives, and for the latter Nachos, Pineapple Salsa, Baked Beans, Taco Shells and other things. These trays are quick solutions for house parties as well. There are tempting dessert trays which vary from mega trays with loads of goodies to medium-sized trays to crates in different sizes to hampers containing varieties of breads, sourdough breads, cookies, cakes and more. Gunjan Batra explains, “Diwali is the time to spread happiness and goodness, and we are spreading the love through our baked goods.”

Prices: Starting from Rs 800 onwards

For orders: Reach out to 9711164033

Available at: All Café Delhi Heights outlets.

DIWALI GIFTING

HAMPERS FROM

HONEY & DOUGH

Honey & Dough is a popular Delhi bakery that has made a name for itself in the few years of its existence. Described as a one-stop-destination for premium quality baked goods from around the globe, it offers freshly brewed coffee, custom-made deserts, decadent chocolates as well as savoury offerings. For the festive season, Honey & Dough has an interesting gifting range on offer.

Their large selection of gift hampers includes boxes, baskets, wooden trays, and more. Their varied boxes come with special Honey & Dough delights that include Oatmeal and Raisin Cookies, Chocolate Overloaded Cookies, French Heart Cookies, Granola in Jar, Masala Raisins and Roasted Almonds, Blueberry Muffin, Cranberry and Pistachio Chocolate Bar, Garlic Soya Sticks, Chocolate Box, Fruit and Nut Chocolate Bar and many other goodies.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Available at: All Honey & Dough outlets

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.