The F&B space in Delhi-NCR sees new entrants every other week. As a response to evolving palates and deepening pockets, local restaurateurs are trying their best to provide unique experiences and exotic menus to visitors. The last month saw a bevy of new launches sprucing up the booming restaurant and bar sector in and around the national capital. Listed here some of the best Delhi-NCR venues that opened for business only recently.

TOXIC LOUNGE & BAR

11/12/14-A, Southern Park Mall, District center, Saket, New Delhi

A brilliant addition to Delhi’s growing nightlife circuit, Toxic Lounge & Bar is located in Saket. The space serves as a café till evening, becomes a fine-dining venue in late evening hours and sinks into the party mood as the night draws in. With its high-end lounge, huge dance floor and versatile interiors, Toxic has already gained momentum as a popular hangout. The food here embodies the global spirit, and the cocktails on the drink menu are innovative. Nutritive salads, refreshing soups, amazing starters, main-course and sumptuous desserts make up the food menu. The bar at Toxic is also equipped with a wide assortment of drinks from around the world. They hold live gigs regularly to elevate the party standards of the capital.

STATION BAR

F-60, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Station Bar has upped the ante at the national capital’s party zone, Connaught Place. With a view to taking the city’s nightlife culture to new heights, the venue offers international standards of hospitality to visitors. The interiors feature arch windows, glass doors and pastel hues. The menu is quirky, carrying a huge selection of modern Indian and Asian delicacies. It fuses familiar flavours with an unconventional and playful twist for diners who are looking for food that surprises and comforts them at the same time. From sharing platters and healthy specials to exotic Tapas menu, Station offers great variety from an authentically global cuisine. They also have an exhilarating cocktail menu. Station boasts the first organic bar in Delhi, where only natural ingredients with no preservatives are used. Here, one can also pick their favourite ingredients to make customised cocktails.

UP AND DOWN: KITCHEN & BAR

D-14, South Extension 2, New Delhi

A newly opened property in Delhi’s South Extension-2, Up and Down has a very unique aura. It has a casual-dining setup, which extends further into a beautiful balcony and open terrace. The widely spread property also has a third floor, which the owners have named “360 Degree”, as one can enjoy a panoramic view of the city from up there. The restaurant’s menu is expansive and consists of Continental, Modern Indian, European and Mediterranean cuisines. They serve amazing food concoctions paired with an array of popular drinks. Live music adds to charm of Up And Down.

CIBAMOR

H-37, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

A charming, warm and welcoming space, Cibamor is a chic diner located in the heart of the national capital. It offers delicious all-day brunches and breakfasts, indulgent large platters, fresh cold-pressed juices and gourmet teas. The interior includes comfortable seats, wooden walls, green plants and plenty of natural light during daytime. The ambience changes in the evening to accommodate a more “happening” nocturnal vibe. The cuisine served here is European. Each dish at the all-day diner is made with authentic ingredients and by expert chefs. They also have many beverage options to live up to the expectations of their well-travelled guests.

DECODE UNDERGROUND

Sector-29, Gurugram

After establishing a successful outlet, Decode Social Dining in Rajouri Garden, earlier this year, the brand has expanded to Gurugram. Decode Underground is a speakeasy brew house with an underlying theme of a war room. They have introduced interactive Enigma machines for the first time in India. The door opens into a “tube station stairwell”, which leads up to an “air raid shelter”, complete with code-breaking machines, war maps and miniature models of ships and fighter airplanes. The floor is anchored with a colonial-looking bar that serves awesome cocktails. There’s also a stage for live performances. A high-end bar fitted with a DJ console is ideal to provide the best party vibes in town. There is also a beautiful terrace with seating facilities. The fare here is classic Indian with modern twists.