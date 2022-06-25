Every working woman values her Sunday, her weekly day of rest. Your family is bound to claim a major share of your holiday, but you must ensure that you keep enough time for yourself, to catch up with your beauty needs.

Luxury pre-bath massage:

Add a few drops of essential oil of rose or sandalwood to sesame seed (til) oil. Or, you can just use olive oil or sesame seed (til) oil.

Give your arms, legs and body a good massage, paying attention to elbows and knees. Use circular strokes on the shoulders, elbows and wrists. Using the palms of the hands, massage in large circles over the whole front of the body, moving upwards and outwards from the centre. Use circular strokes for the abdomen. Apply oil to the whole leg, stroking upwards. Using both hands, one on the inside and one outside, massage down the front of the legs, from knee to ankle and then upwards at the back of the legs, from ankle to back of knees.

After the massage, rest for a while. Soak your feet in warm water, which is also very relaxing.

Luxury Bath

Try one of the following bath additives to remove fatigue or replace oils.

Honey Bath: Add two tablespoons of honey to a bucket of bath water. It is said to induce relaxation and leave your skin soft and moist.

Vinegar: Add two tablespoons of vinegar. This helps to relieve itching.

Eau de Cologne: Adding a few drops of cologne makes you feel cool and leaves the body fragrant.

Almond Oil: Add one tablespoon almond oil to your bath water if you have a dry skin.

Powdered Milk: Add powdered milk to the bath water. It is also good for dry skin.

Epsom Salts: If the water is hard, try adding one tablespoon epsom salts to the bath water.

Exfoliation (Scrub): For a body scrub, mix rice powder and almond meal with yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Apply. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Wash off.

After-bath Body Lotion: Mix together 100 ml rose water with one tablespoon pure glycerin. Keep in a bottle with a lid.

Body and Face Mask: Mix ripe papaya pulp with two parts honey, two parts yogurt, two parts powdered dried orange and lemon peel and 3 parts oatmeal. Apply on face / body and wash it off after half an hour. Mix liquid ingredients gradually, to get the right consistency.

Beauty Bundle for Bath: An ideal way of using natural ingredients is to tie ingredients in a clean cloth, wet slightly and then rub the cloth bag on the skin. You can use besan, oatmeal, dry and ground mint leaves, rose petals, almond meal, a little turmeric powder.

Tips:

Your bath or shower water should not be too cold or too hot. Give your body a scrub with a loofah or sponge. This helps to stimulate the skin and remove dead cells, leaving the body thoroughly cleansed. Pay special attention to areas where the skin is hard, like the elbow, knees and feet. If you have a dry skin, use glycerin soap. Baby soap is also gentle on the skin.

After drying the body, apply a moisturizing lotion, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture.

You can also use your Sunday, to give yourself a manicure, or touch-up your nail polish on finger and toe nails.

Use your Sunday to apply a face mask and while it is drying, soak cotton wool pads in chilled rose water and apply over the eyelids. Lie down and relax for 20 minutes.