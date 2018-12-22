Sharing a rich heritage rooted in creative expression and empowerment, Vans and Marvel join forces once again to launch their largest collaboration to date. Celebrating the “Off The Wall” super heroes of the Marvel Universe, Vans introduces an extensive range of co-branded footwear, apparel and accessories featuring an all-star roster of iconic personas including The Avengers, Black Panther, Deadpool, Iron Man, Hulk and more. The Vans x Marvel collection is an epic collaboration for the ages, assembling a massive line-up of 70-plus styles for fans of all ages.

The Vans x Marvel collection kicks off with a selection of footwear inspired by The Avengers. Representing the super hero squad, a custom old skool has been outfitted with a unique colour story to symbolise key members; a vivid blue toe-box and shield graphic heel counter are a nod to Captain America while the shoe tongue has been re-imagined to mimic a piece of Iron Man’s high-tech suit of armour. Finishing details include a silver leather wing sidestripe that takes styling cues from the all-mighty Thor and a brightly coloured outsole that don Hulk’s signature green and purple tones. The authentic presents a subtler aesthetic, showcasing additional Marvel Super Heroes such as Black Panther, Black Widow and Spider-Man in an all over print that also matches back to a selection of men’s t-shirts, hat, sandal and sock options as well as a special checkered apparel pack just for women.

Black Panther, Hulk and Spider-Man are seen once again in the collection with their own dedicated capsules. Stylised with heavy-duty ripstop, claw-like hardware and embossed embellishments, the Black Panther Sk8-Hi references King T’Challa’s vibranium suit. Black Panther makes another appearance on the Vans x Marvel short sleeve tee and torrey jacket, combining classic comic book artwork with vintage Vans graphics. The classic slip-on showcases Hulk’s amazing strength as his feet burst through the checkerboard pattern of Vans’ cherished lace-free sneaker. Hulk fans can rejoice in building an incredible head-to-toe look, as he has his own hat, t-shirt and sock styles while she-Hulk makes her debut on the Vans x Marvel pull over hoodie and short sleeve tee. Spider-Man’s superhuman abilities are on full display across the classic slip-on sneaker and slide-on sandal while his spider web motifs and core colours influence the design of additional men’s, women’s and kid’s apparel and accessory pieces. Like a true arch nemesis, Venom counters Spider-Man’s vivid colours with small-yet-sinister apparel offering that features the symbiotic Super Villain’s menacing grin. Deadpool makes a surprise cameo in the Vans x Marvel collection with a special colourway of the Sk8-Hi. Detailed in durable red and black leather, Vans’ coveted high-top is inspired by Deadpool’s suit, with weapons such as the katana and ninja stars embedded in its build for added protection against foes.