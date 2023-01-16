New Delhi: India is known for its love for colour and our weddings are nothing less of pomp and show, bright and peppy, colourful and lively. Viva Magenta is a very much Indian colour for weddings, a crimson red tone.

“The colour blends naturally into many colour schemes, as it presents a balance between warm and cool, Being a bold tone, use it as a pop up colour and incorporate it into smaller yet impactful wedding day elements”, says Wedding Curator Prateek Kashyap of Made in Heaven.

Incorporating it in the weddings can be made more creative and impactful by following these simple tips :

Décor: This shade looks good , both in a traditional and a western scenario. Pair it with dull gold to give it a traditional look, while pairing it with white or grey, will be ideal for a contemporary décor. Also, the colour goes well with both the summer as well as winter season. One can be as loud as one wants with it and similarly, as subtle and elegant, the colour rocks.

The colour has a royal touch, adding it to your wedding décor will add to the richness of the event. Some suggestions to go for are the floral décor with magenta coloured bougainvillea, the table linen, tableware, to keep it subtle and elegant. If you want to splash more of it, then go in for Viva magenta furniture, carpet, etc.

Food: The colour can pop up in Cocktail and even the cherries could do the trick. The red velvet wedding cake, the beetroot rice and paranthas can add the colour to your food.

Invites & stationery: From your invites to your wedding stationery, menus on the banquet tables, venue signages, the colour can be used as a stand alone or can be paired with shades of blues, greys and offwhite.

Bride & Groom: The bride is going to love this colour, be it for her outfit, makeup or even hair accessories, According to Pantone, Viva Magenta is a colour which is full of optimism and joy, a colour that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint and is a stand-out statement. The groom could even go in for a Viva Magenta shirt with his suit or a kurta and even a sherwani, after all they also love experimenting and love to stand-out.

Give aways: A lot can be done with Viva Magenta. A pearl white platter with viva magenta satin ribbon, looks elegant. You can play more with the colour too, viva magenta coloured baskets, floral decorations on the platter, etc.