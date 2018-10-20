The festive season has just started and so has the time to play with the latest fashion trends. Each occasion requires a special outfit and every outfit must be meticulously planned ahead of time. But for those who haven’t been able to plan their OOTD (Outfit Of The Day), Guardian 20 is here to help with what you can wear this festive season while celebrating with your families and friends.

From ethnic wear to experimental fusion, the trends you can try this festive season are many. But the unifying factor remains comfort.

This season is all about making a fashion statement with comfortable outfits. If you are bored of traditional attire and looking for something contemporary and quirky, you can choose from the many fluid silhouettes, easy-going hues and gorgeously crafted dresses that are available these days.

Ace designer Anita Dongre says, “For a quirky yet edgy look, pair a floral print lehenga with a crop top. Try your hands on edgy dhoti jumpsuits or a maxi skirt. An elegant kurta, breezy dress or a sari with stunning metallic prints will add just the right amount of sparkle to your personality.”

This season, the colour palette is a mix of light pastel hues and bright colours. Chitra Aggarwal, founder of Inaya Couture, says, “With the wedding season in full swing, Indian wear is much in demand. People love traditional colours but they are also opting for lighter, fresher hues like fiery orange, deep blues, metallic golds, elegant whites along with cool aqua, pink tones, dazzling sunset yellows and bright reds to add brightness to the

overall look.”

Though lehengas remain a favourite of many, the general preference has shifted from heavily embellished garments to minimalist and comfortable ones. Shreyasi Pathak, stylist, Vajor, says, “Festive wardrobes and preferences will stay ever vibrant and intricate as the country celebrates Durga Puja and Diwali. However, we observe a shift in the preferences of modern independent women, they demand the same intricacy, meaning and elegance in their festive attire but in the form of versatile, comfortable and more functional silhouettes. Midi dresses and jumpsuits are gradually replacing heavy Indian attire.”

Whatever style you may decide to carry this festive season, there is one thing that can make or break any outfit: your jewellery! So while you decide on what to wear, don’t forget to pay careful attention to the available jewellery options.

Sonal Sahrawat, the creative director of Adawna by Sonal’s Bijoux, advises, “One must try earrings and rings that are versatile and can be paired with anything right from a lehenga to a sari.”

Varda Goenka, founder and creative director, Fine Jewels by Diagold, says, “Jewellery always adds sparkle to any celebration. Stunning diamonds with precious stones like emeralds, rubies, sapphire along with topaz have already begun ruling the fashion runways and uncut diamonds will also dominate the market.”

Polki and pearls will add grace to your festive look. About the current trends, jewellery designer Chitwn D. Malhotra, lead designer and founder of Dillano Luxurious Jewels, says, “Trends change but there is something about diamonds and polki jewellery that catches the attention of people of all age groups. Speaking of designs, multi-layered necklace and long chandelier jhumkas, nathanis, mathapattis, rani haar, satlada, chokers studded with ethereal south sea pearl diamonds, rubies or emeralds are hot trends for the festive season in 2018.”

There are plenty of options in menswear too. This season, men can experiment with a plethora of fusion wear. They can try contemporary versions of the bandgala, Nehru jackets and chinkari kurtas.

International designer Ajjay Mehrra says, “With the festive season approaching, it’s essential to celebrate yourself. It’s time to add embedded, sequence work, gold embroidered sherwanis, chinkari kurtas and bandhgalas to your wardrobe. These are among the most preferred outfits for any festive occasion and also provide a royal touch to your personality. As for your kurtas and Indo-Westerns, you can pair those up with beautiful stoles, shawls and duppatas for a royal look.”

The dominating colours for this year are pink, red and yellow. “Silk kurtas in ombre tones, tie and die shades give a very festive vibe. They are light to wear and look ceremonial. Quirky and abstract motifs are booming this festive season. In fact, metallic fabrics have become a major draw. Floral has consistently been everyone’s favourite, so do not hesitate in opting for floral embroidered or hand-painted Nehru jackets or kurtas,” adds designer

Sunil Mehra.

To add more spark to your festive look, deck it up with accessories. Prem Dewan, retail head, OSL Luxury Collections Pvt. Ltd. Corneliani, says, “With the availability of cufflinks in different shapes and designs, you can add extra poise and finesse to your festive attire. The brass cufflinks are designed in varied shapes like rectangle, oval and button enamelled in classic brown hues that distinguish these tiny adornments from the usual. Pair these with your sherwani kurtas or traditional jackets for an Italian flavour this festive season.”

Celebrity menswear designer, Ravi Gupta, thinks accessories with an ethnic slant can never go wrong. He says, “In case of simple dressing, you can go for a turban or safa to accentuate your look. From floral to solids, there are many options that you can explore. All you need to do is match it with your outfit and go on. Also, you can play with a brogue and mojri. Footwear fusion is now in fashion. Take some carefree inspiration from Anand Ahuja-Sonam Kapoor’s reception sports footwear. Make sure to keep the colour of your footwear in sync with the outfit to have a powerful impression.”

In an email statement, the designer duo Sheena and Wrickie Angrish said, “Also don’t forget to add some amazing brooches, pins and attachments that can be played around the festive and wedding season. Accessories and jewels are not just for women anymore.”