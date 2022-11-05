Winter is in the air. The taut feeling in the skin is an indication that the cold, dry season lies ahead. The lack of humidity in the air affects the skin, which loses moisture to the atmosphere. This moisture must be replenished and you should start doing it in good time. Otherwise, by the time we are into the cold season, the habitual lack of moisture can lead to excessive dryness, flaking, rough skin, reddish patches, etc., all conditions of dry skin sensitivity. The secret of a good skin lies in the right kind of care.

During the day, use a sunscreen, before going out in the sun. Sun exposure can also cause loss of moisture. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. They are available in cream and liquid form. For extreme dryness, it is better to use a sunscreen cream. A liquid moisturiser should be used under make-up. Apply it before using foundation. Whenever the skin feels dry, apply a liquid moisturiser.

The skin should also be nourished with a good night cream. Nourishing helps to lubricate the skin and keep it soft. It also improves the skin’s ability to hold moisture. By the time winter is upon us, the skin will be prepared to face it. After cleansing, apply the nourishing cream and massage it on the skin, with upward an outward movements, for 3 to 4 minutes. Then wipe off all cream with moist cotton wool. Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes, with moist cotton wool. Be gentle, as the skin around the eyes is very delicate and can get pulled and stretched easily.

The skin on the lips is also very thin and lacks sebaceous (oil producing) glands. That is why it can become dry and chapped easily. The skin may also start peeling. It is extremely important to remove lipstick from the lips every night, using a cleansing gel. Matte lipsticks actually have a drying effect on the skin. So keep to glossy lipsticks. At night, apply pure almond oil on the lips and leave it on all night. This would help to soften the skin. In fact, lip balms are also very helpful in healing the skin on the lips, preventing chapped lips and keeping them soft and smooth. As a home remedy, one can also apply cream of milk during the day.

Here are some home remedies:

Honey applied on the face daily for ten minutes and then washed off with water, would help to relieve dryness and keep the skin soft. If the skin is very dry, add egg yolk or one teaspoon pure almond oil. For oily skin, add egg white and a little lemon juice. Take one tablespoon honey and one peeled and cored apple. Puree the ingredients in a blender. Apply it on the face for 15 minutes. Then, rinse off with cool water. This is a powerful skin toner for all skin types.

Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Nothing like a fruit mask to get ready for winter! Fruits like banana, apple, papaya and orange can be mixed together and applied on the face. They should be mashed or made into a pulp. Keep it on for 20 to 30 minutes. Papaya is rich in enzymes and helps to cleanse dead skin cells. Banana tightens the skin.