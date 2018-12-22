The second edition of “Fashionnquill: The Winter Spel l Trunk Show” was held in the national capital on 14 December. The exhibition brought a winter delight for all fashionistas. Fashion, jewellery and décor—all were showcased under one roof at this event. Around 30 budding designers displayed their collections at the show. Jewellery designers were part of the event as well.

The exhibition was a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity. The event was organised by Mithi Kalra, Mohit and Nishant Kumar Tomar.

According to Nishant Kumar Tomar, “We always aim and try to bring hidden talent from smaller cities of India giving them a platform to showcase their creation. We have always worked on a protocol to motivate and bring in new talent. It is exciting and inspiring to see the quantum of talent and entrepreneurial spirit that proliferates in our country, and gratifying to have an opportunity to be part of a process that will shape the fashion-scape of the future.” From trendy accessories and jewellery to must-have apparels, a wide range of products was exhibited here.