Suruchi Khanna, a Delhi-based designer, owns Sanaa Furnishing, a home decor brand, and of Sanaa Couture, a high-end clothing line. She started pursuing her passion for designing clothes only a few years back and has come a long way since then.

What led her to pursue fashion professionally? “It has been a very interesting journey,” Khanna tells Guardian 20. “Fashion comes as a passion to me, rather than a profession. Being a girl who likes to dress well, I started designing clothes for myself and from there I nurtured the passion of designing clothes, and hence I started my own brand, Sana Couture.”

About the motto of her label, she tells us, “My fashion label is an extension of my personality, as is the case for any designer, and their expression through a creative medium. My designs are fused with a suave Indian contemporary line that enhances the sensual diva in you. Right from glamourous saris and evening drapes to Western dresses—one can get an outfit for every occasion.”

An eclectic blend of indigenous designs and flawless detailing makes Khanna’s eponymous brand stand out.

She believes that “versatility and affordability” are the USPs of her brand. She says, “We are versatile as we have garments for each age group and each pocket. One is spoilt for choice when visiting our stores. More than offering designer clothes, we are a brand which caters to the varied choices of its customers. We act as a guide informing people what works for them. Our line is an amalgamation of classy, elegant, stylish, contemporary, trendy, girly, bohemian, Indian, Western wears. It caters to the needs of all kinds of fashion lovers.”

As a designer, Khanna is inspired by the “different moods of a woman”. She says, “My designs are inspired by the perfect diva who knows how to dress perfectly for any occasion. She does not like to compromise on her looks. With these silhouettes, I want to add more elegance to high fashion.”

Talking about experimenting with fabrics, she says, “We have been using all fabrics as per the demand of the customers. From crepe to georgettes, from linen and cotton to satin, I love to experiment with all of these. I am personally very fond of linen and georgettes for this season. These fabrics add more fall and grace to the garment.”

Khanna has recently launched her collection, “Festive Love”. “As the festive and wedding season is around the corner, we decided to add that celebratory element in this collection. The collection offers short shirts with long flared pants, Anarkali, semi-drape saris, mermaid gowns and lehengas to be paired with intricately embroidered jackets. The textures and colours of this collection take one through a visual narrative,” she says.

On her redisovery of traditional weaves and handicrafts, and her take on India’s fashion heritage, she says, “India is a land of diversity. There is vast fashion sense here and in this one country, there are people of different religions. Reviving traditional weaves and handicrafts is earthy and definitely keeps one rooted to Indian fashion.”

By way of tips to style your old clothes in the contemporary manner, she says, “One can team their old black drape dress with a broad belt to make it look casual, just by adding a jacket on it one can make it a perfect outfit for office. If you add pants to it, it can be worn as Indo-fusion wear as well. Using it with different pieces of accessories definitely makes it alluring each time.”

Khanna also wants to try her hand at kids’ wear, but confesses that she has never had the luxury of time. She also feels that there is a gap in the market when it comes to good designer wear brands for kids.

Most designers these days, Khanna believes, prefer rehashing old styles over introducing new ones. “Fashion is becoming increasingly repetitive and predictable. If you know how to dress, you have brands available for you. But yes, the youth definitely needs to be more creative and original. One should be inspired by the creativity around, not plagiarise it. Young designers should push their boundaries and make radical fashion statements.”

Has Khanna herself ever experienced a decline in her creative energy?

“No,” she says. “I have never felt this. But yes, there have been times when I felt that little extra element could have made a lot of difference to the garments. When I felt I could have beautified them further.”

A self-proclaimed workaholic, she spends most of her time in her studio. She is heavily inclined towards interior designs and has also designed her plush studio and home in New Delhi.

On being asked about her fashion statement, Khanna answers, “My Fashion statement is simple—carry the clothes that suit you, instead of copying others. One should opt for those clothes that you can carry confidently. One should not follow trends blindly.”