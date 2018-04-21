Zink London a leading young urban fast fashion women’s brand unveils its exclusive Spring Summer’18 Collection.

Inspired by summer nostalgia and spring freshness, Spring Summer’18 is all about casual glamour reminding that fashion and comfort goes hand in hand. The collection aims at living every day with effortless style.

Drawing inspiration from London style, the collection offers shirt collars, frills, tie-ups and layering, lace-ups, smocking ruffles, flowy maxi dresses, embroidery to one shoulder, off-shoulder and peasant blouses. The collection focuses a lot on shift and tent dresses, which are this season’s latest trends.

With the combination of shimmer with sophisticated embellishment, the collection uses beautiful summer floral, quirky animal prints and geometric abstraction taken from the season’s runway trends.

Zink London takes pride in using lightweight, breezy and flowy fabrics. Uplifting one’s shopping experience with their diverse fabric choices, ranging from tencel, rayon, viscose, poly blends and many more.

Zink London founded in Oxford Street, London, is the fastest growing women’s western wear brand in India that continues to blaze ahead on its success. The brand provides fresh and vibrant collection for the young women inspired by London’s streets and the ramps of Milan. It offers 5 New Styles every week for one to find something new and fresh always.

In five years, Zink London has established its presence across 75 cities in India with 300 concessions in chains like Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop and Central and selling across major online websites. It is also aggressively launching its exclusive brand outlets and focusing on huge online push. The collection is available at Amazon, Myntra, Jabong.