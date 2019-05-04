It was only last year that world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers Hero Motocorp entered the now lucrative 200cc segment with the Xtreme 200R. It is a segment that works well for the buyer as it gives a big bike feel while keeping the costs down. And now in just under a year the indigenous bike maker has gone ahead and launched as many as 3 new bikes in the segment. This includes the much awaited Xpulse 200 that got many adventure riders excited when it was shown at the Auto Expo in 2018. The other 2 bikes that have been launched are the XPulse 200T, a touring version of the Xpulse 200 and the Xtreme 200S, a fully faired version of the Xtreme 200R. This lineup according to the company will help them meet the distinct aspirations of its customers spread across diverse demographic profiles.

Xpulse 200

The wait for the Xpulse 200 has been long especially those who loved Hero’s first attempt at the adventure segment the Impulse 150. However, the bike was discontinued and that left a big void that has now been finally filled with this new bike. There are a lot of signature adventure bike traits on offer here. These include a seat height of 825 mm and a ground clearance of 220mm. The bike also gets good protection as it gets aluminium skid plates as well as knuckle guards. In addition you will also find spoked wheels and an upswept exhaust and all these things point towards a bike that is ready to take on all the terrains.

There two variants of 200cc engine on offer a CV Carburetor and Fuel Injection both delivering 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque. According to Hero, the high tensile steel frame offers superior strength, rigidity and responsive handling on difficult terrains. The bike gets 21” front wheel and 18” rear wheel with dual purpose tyres, Mono shock with 10 Step adjustable Gas Charged rear Suspension (170 mm Wheel Travel) and Telescopic Front suspension (190 mm Stroke).

The all digital instrument cluster gets some nice features such as first-in-class “turn-by-turn Navigation”, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder. The bike also gets round full LED headlamps and tail lights, under-seat USB charger, protective windshields and luggage plate with bungee hooks. Single-channel ABS is also on offer on the Xpulse. The FI variant is available in three colors, including Matte Green, Pearl Fadeless White and Matte Axis Grey, while the Carburetor variant comes in two colours—Sports Red and Black.

The XPulse 200T

In terms of features this touring version shares a lot with the Xpulse. The instrument cluster for one is the same and once you connect the bike with your smartphone through the Hero rideguide app navigation and call alerts are all displayed on the cluster. This alone adds a lot of convenience on a bike on which you may ride long distance. The design here is more retro and along with the round LED headlamp, the bike also gets a retro-styled fuel tank, wide handlebar, tinted windscreen and contemporary ribbed seat. A low seat height of 795 mm will also make the bike more accessible for shorter riders and will also make for easy maneuverability.

The engine is the same here but unlike the Xpulse the 200T comes in only a CV Carburetor Engine avatar. But Hero says a Fi version is on its way. Other features include single channel ABS, LED tail lamp, large pillion grip with tie points and luggage plate with rubber pads. This one comes in four colors, including Candy Blazing Red, Black, Matte Shield Gold and Matte Axis Grey.

Xtreme 200S

This was the big surprise of the 3 launches, a fully faired version of the Xtreme 200R reminding many of the much popular Karizma motorcycle from Hero Honda. The Aerodynamic fairing for a sporty stance and better wind protection on highways is of course the highlight here. In addition, a compact exhaust adds to the sleek appeal. What is also distinct is the full LED headlamp along with anti-slip seats. From the rear the bike looks similar to the Xtreme 200R with the LED tail light and a chiseled rear cowl design. The full Digital LCD cluster is the same as the other 2 bikes with similar features.

Here too the 200cc air-cooled engine delivers 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque. And here too just a CV Carburetor Engine avatar is on offer at least for the time being. This one also gets 7 step adjustable mono shock suspension along with single channel ABS. The idea is to provide riding ergonomics that appeal to an enthusiastic rider. This one is available in sports red, maple brown and panther black colour options.

Prices

This is what will appeal to a larger section of buyers. The prices have been kept pretty affordable with the XPulse 200 priced at Rs 97,000(Ex-Showroom, Delhi) and the Fuel Injection (FI) variant priced at Rs 1.05 lakh. The 200T is available at Rs 94,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). And if you want to buy the Xtreme 200S Rs 98,500 is the cost. The company will soon commence bookings and the vehicles will be available for retail sale in a few weeks.

The author is an anchor/producer for the News X motor show Living Cars