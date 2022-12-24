Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for PMO, Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dept of Atomic Energy and Space said, “Mr Modi has formulated sustainable model of governance while being the head of a state as well as the country for 21 years. He has been able to deal with myriad challenges and has tried to bring in new and efficient work culture.” He further added, “The case in point is that there were more than 1,600 laws which had become either dormant or were unable to cater to the challenges of contemporary happenings and now these laws have been rejuvenated so that they would be applicable and relevant to the current times.” “Our governance has focus on ease of living which has helped people get benefits who were overlooked upon, earlier.” He further added, “There used to be only 2 lakh grievances before the government would receive and now we are having more than 25 lakh grievances only because people have more access to the government through technology.”